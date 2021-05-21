Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury signed his fight contract to face Wilder while attending Josh Taylor's fight with Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed his contract to face Deontay Wilder on 24 July.

Fury, 32, looked set to finalise a fight for all four world titles against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

But the all-British affair fell through when Wilder's team won an arbitration hearing stating the American had a right to a third fight with Fury.

Fury attended Josh Taylor's win over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas on Saturday, where he signed his fight contract.

"He's getting seriously smashed to bits," Fury said. "I'll give him another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, another leg injury.

"One round, you're going. I have got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you."

Fury's deal arrives less than seven days since he appeared on social media stating he had agreed to face Joshua in August.

But 24 hours after giving the Joshua showdown the green light, Fury's plans were de-railed by Wilder's arbitration success.

Wilder, 35, refused to take any money in order to step aside and let Fury pursue the Joshua fight, where all four world heavyweight titles would have been on the line.

Joshua is now expected to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in August, with a Fury bout mooted should both still hold their world titles later this year.

Fury beat Wilder to end his reign as WBC champion in Las Vegas in February 2020, 14 months after the pair drew in Los Angeles.

A venue has not yet been formally announced for their third contest but Fury's team have said Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was already reserved for the fight date.

The stadium, completed in 2020, holds 65,000 and is home to the Las Vegas Raiders NFL franchise.