Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Quigley lost to Tureano Johnson in 2019 and cannot afford another defeat if he wants to keep his world title hopes alive

Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley will aim to get his world title ambitions back on track by beating Shane Mosley Jnr in Las Vegas on Saturday.

World amateur silver medallist Quigley, now 30, won his opening 16 professional bouts but then suffered a shock defeat against Tureano Johnson in July 2019.

Since linking up with trainer Andy Lee, Quigley has won two low-key bouts but Saturday's fight will be a major test.

"I'm excited that this fight is happening," Quigley said.

"It's been in the works for a while now. I'm delighted to be getting back into the ring and I'm ready to rumble."

The fight was scheduled to happen in February only for Quigley to have to pull out because of illness and Saturday's bout will be on the undercard of Devin Haney's WBC world lightweight title defence against Jorge Linares.

Mosley Jnr, whose father Shane Mosley Snr was a three-weight world champion and regarded as one of the greats of the fight game during the 1990s and 2000s, has lost three of his 20 professional contests.

However, the 30-year-old Californian has won four fights since losing a decision to world title contender Brandon Adams in November 2018.

Saturday's Las Vegas fight is for the North American Boxing Organization [NABO] middleweight belt but the main relevance of the bout is that the winner will hope to move into the world title picture.

Mosley Jnr has won four fights since losing a decision to world title contender Brandon Adams in November 2018.

Quigley turned professional in 2014 after an outstanding amateur career which included winning a World Championship silver and European gold in 2013.

In addition to trainer Lee's guidance, Quigley is also being helped in the build-up to the contest by fellow Irishman and former Olympic silver medallist and world professional champion Wayne McCullough.

Quigley posted a picture of the duo together on Wednesday following a training session in Las Vegas.