Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Aoife O'Rourke is one win away from qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics

Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke, Aidan Walsh and Emmet Brennan have made it through to the quarter-finals of the European Olympic qualifier event in France.

The Irish trio are now just one win away from securing a place at this summer's Tokyo Games.

Two more Irish fighters, Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington, are in action in Paris in Friday's evening session.

The event was suspended after three days in London last March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

O'Rourke was first in action and she secured a points win in her women's middleweight division bout against Belarussian Viktoryia Kebikava.

A strong right hand was key to a dynamic display that saw her repeat her victory over Kebikava, having beaten her at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

In the men's welterweight division, Walsh won his fight against Wahid Hambli of France on a split decision thanks largely to two strong opening rounds.

In the men's light heavy division, meanwhile, Brennan produced a hugely impressive display of punching to be ahead on all five cards and defeat Switzerland's Uke Smajli on a unanimous points decision.