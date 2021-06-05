Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Bates lost a 3-2 split decision to 2013 bantamweight world champion Javid Chalabiyev

Ireland's fighters endured a difficult afternoon on the second day of the European Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Paris.

Lightweight George Bates was on the wrong side of a split-decision as his Olympic dream was ended in a brilliant contest with Javid Chalabiyev.

Heavyweight Kiril Afanasev and super-heavyweight Gytis Lisinskas also came up short in their bouts.

Three Irish fighters will fight for a place in Tokyo on Saturday evening.

Needing just one more win to secure an Olympic berth, Dubliner Bates came up against stiff opposition in the form of former world champion Chalabiyev.

The Irishman edged the opening round but Chalabiyev fought back with a relentless flurry of shots in the decisive third round.

The Azerbaijan fighter claimed a 3-2 split on the judges cards to advance to the quarter-finals and book his place at a second Olympics.

It was a similarly disappointing afternoon for Irish heavyweight Kiril Afanasev, who came up against the heavily-fancied Enmanuel Reyes Pla.

After a shaky start the Spaniard controlled the contest to claim a comfortable points win and move to within one victory of a place in Tokyo.

Lisinskas too faded following a promising start and in the end offered little resistance as Bulgarian Petar Rumenov Belberov eased into the next round.

Heavyweight Kiril Afanasev was wore down by experienced Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla

In the evening session Kellie Harrington, Aoife O'Rourke and Emmett Brennan can all secure their Olympic places with wins.

All three fighters won their bouts on Friday, with Harrington still capable of qualifying via the world rankings even if she does not overcome France's Maiva Hamadouche.

Middleweight O'Rourke meets Elzbieta Wojik of Poland at 18:45 BST before Brennan takes on Luka Plantic in the men's light heavyweight division.

Brendan Irvine, who has already qualified, is also in action on Saturday evening in Paris.