Daniel Dubois' professional record is now 16 wins and one defeat, with 15 victories by knockout

Daniel Dubois knocked out Bogdan Dinu two rounds into his comeback fight to complete a perfect day for the family.

Earlier on Saturday, sister Caroline, 20, beat Italy's Rebecca Nicoli in Paris to earn a Tokyo Olympics place.

Then heavyweight Daniel, 23, impressed on his first fight since fracturing an eye socket during his first career defeat by fellow Briton Joe Joyce in November.

"It's been a rough ride and I'm glad to be back," he said.

There was plenty of pressure on Dubois, who had to deal with fighters past and present saying he "quit" against Joyce by failing to beat the count - even though he needed surgery after that fight.

He showed no signs of nerves though as he comfortably dispatched Romania's Dinu, 34, in Telford with a powerful right hand on the ropes to pick up the interim WBA heavyweight belt.

Speaking after the fight, Dubois said he was hoping for a rematch with Joyce.

"I need to set it right," he said, before adding he would take on "whoever they bring up, I'll knock them all down".

Since the high-profile defeat by Joyce, Dubois has teamed up with trainer Shane McGuigan, who believes the Londoner will soon be back near the top of the heavyweight division.

"Give us six months, a year, and he will be knocking on the door of the big boys," said McGuigan.

"I believe he can beat all of these boys - I've never felt power like him in the pads."