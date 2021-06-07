Paddy Barnes won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and then four years later at the Games in London

Paddy Barnes believes women's boxing in Ireland will continue to rise after the success of fighters at the European qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh and Aoife O'Rourke have secured berths at the Games, with Harrington and Walsh going on to reach Tuesday's finals.

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Barnes told Sportsound Extra Time that he is not surprised at the success.

"It is absolutely unbelievable," he said.

"Someone asked me last year about the Olympics and I said female boxing would be at the forefront for the Irish team and it has happened. Aiofe O'Rourke, Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington are all flying the flag.

"Even before I left the amateur set-up there were more and more girls being part of the high performance and more and more girls getting more opportunities at foreign competitions.

"It has funnelled right down and we have got some cracking female youth fighters coming through as well, and they will be ones to watch. They are getting more and more opportunities, and it is only going to get better from here on in."

Bray fighter Katie Taylor is a lightweight world champion

As well as the extra opportunities being provided for more young female fighters, Barnes also believes that Irish world champion Katie Taylor's success has proved a major source of inspiration.

"That legacy of Katie Taylor will always be there, and not just for Irish boxing," he continued.

"Katie Taylor has actually done it for world boxing. It just shows you, though, for girls that barriers being broken down by Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington, it is there for anyone.

"There is nothing to worry about in participating in female boxing - you can go out and achieve greatness just like your male counterparts."

Three men from the Irish team - Brendan Irvine, Michaela's brother Aidan Walsh and Emmett Brennan - have also secured places at the Olympics, with Kurt Walker likely to join them due to his world ranking.

Barnes, who carried the flag for the Ireland team at the Rio Olympics in 2016, had a simple message for them all.

"This tournament only comes round once every four years and you have to be on your game. Statistically you only get one crack at it, especially if you are a boxer.

"So go out there and give it your all, but I would stress 'go out and enjoy it' more than anything. Perform your best, train your best but more importantly go and enjoy it."

