Josh Taylor twice had Jose Ramirez on the canvas before winning with an unanimous points verdict

Undisputed world champion Josh Taylor admits he has "big-money fights" in the "sexy" welterweight division in his sights as he plots his next moves.

The Scot's unanimous points win over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas last month made him the first British fighter to hold all four belts in any division.

Taylor, 30, says he has "lots of options" at both light-welterweight and the higher weight grade.

"I have to decide soon," he told BBC Scotland's Euros Breakfast Show.

"The ball's in my court but I can't take too much time because all the sanctioning bodies are going to start ordering me to fight the mandatory challengers. If I don't fight them, I'll get stripped of titles.

"I would like to go up and have the really big fights against Terrence Crawford, Errol Spence, my hero Manny Pacquiao and guys like that.

"They are real big fights and I call the 147 welterweight the sexy division. It's a huge, deeply talented division.

"They are big-money fights as well, I'm coming to that point in my career now where I've worked hard so should get rewarded for it."

England's Jack Catterall, who is undefeated in 26 bouts, is the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt and likely to be Taylor's next opponent.

"I have a few good fights at 140 as well," added Taylor, whose record stands at 18-0.

"I have my mandatory with Jack Catterall from Manchester coming up, I've got that option too.

"So I'm in a good position. I've got all the cards and a good hand. I'll make the right decision when I'm ready."