Lopez's victory over Vasyl Lomachenko was one of the stand-out wins of 2020

World lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has withdrawn from the first defence of his titles against George Kambosos after contracting Covid-19.

Lopez, 23, won three of the four lightweight titles from Vasyl Lomachenko in October.

The American was due to risk the IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Australia's Kambosos on Saturday but their bout has now been rescheduled for 14 August.

"Pure irresponsibility on your whole side," Kambosos said of his rival.

"Your actions and decisions have affected not only our fight but everyone involved in this fight," added the 27-year-old, who has 19 wins from 19 fights.

"I've been away from my kids for 13 weeks. I flew my pregnant wife over to be by my side. I put every bit of my life into this camp with my team.

"Our time will come and I promise you and the world that I'm going to take you out worse than ever for everything."

Lopez, who became the sport's breakout star by landing his eye-catching win over Lomachenko, posted on Twitter: "I am devastated to disappoint so many people.

"I know the sacrifices we have all made to get here. I believe I am doing the right thing. I don't want to infect anybody. Sport has power. I choose to use my power to be a good example."