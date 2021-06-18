Last updated on .From the section Boxing

The world title fight with Demetrius Andrade was delayed a year because of Covid-19 restrictions

Welsh boxer Liam Williams has undergone shoulder surgery after his world title fight loss earlier this year.

Williams was beaten by champion Demetrius Andrade as he challenged for the WBO world middleweight title in Florida in April.

The 28-year-old was hoping to become Wales' 13th world champion.

Williams says the injury did bother him in the build-up to the Andrade fight, but says it is not an excuse for his unanimous points defeat.

"I've had surgery on my shoulder to put a injury right that's been bothering me for a couple of months during camp for the biggest fight of my career with Demetrius Andrade," he wrote on social media.

"Not to say it would have changed the outcome as Andrade is a amazing fighter and technically outstanding, but who knows?

"Moving forward I just need to give the shoulder some time to heal properly and get back to business. I'll be back before the year is out."