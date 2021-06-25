Jordan Reynolds won 90 of his 102 bouts as an amateur

Russell Crowe and Ray Winstone could well be future sparring partners for Jordan Reynolds.

But while rubbing shoulders with world-renowned actors on the big screen is looking a distinct possibility, the 26-year-old middleweight is in no danger of losing focus in his fledgling professional career.

Auditions and film roles are all in the mix, but Hollywood glamour alongside Winstone and Crowe is on the backburner.

"I was put forward for it a while back and it's come up again so we'll see. It's crazy," Reynolds told BBC Sport prior to his second professional fight on Friday.

"I am a normal council-estate kid who came from nothing so when I get these opportunities I am taking every one of them.

"I am totally focused on my boxing. But I don't stop. I get up at five in the morning and then I'm on it."

Reynolds' record as an amateur backs up claims of "being on it". He won 90 of his 102 bouts, starred for the Team GB squad and was all set for a rapid rise up the ranks after turning pro in March 2020.

But the timing could hardly have been worse with full lockdown because of Covid just a matter of days away. The Luton boxer has only had one fight to date - a convincing points victory over Robbie Chapman at the University of Bolton Stadium in March.

'The Wanderer' is back at the same venue on Friday, this time against Manchester's Jan Ardon as part of an impressive card that sees Welshman Jay Harris face Ricardo Sandoval in a final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title.

Reynolds, a senior ABA champion, GB Best of Britain champion and a multiple national title winner, is itching to get back in the ring after a stop-start - and mainly stop - 18 months.

"I couldn't have asked for a better debut," said Reynolds, who is managed by MTK Global.

"He was a good kid but I showed I could punch and that I was levels above him with my boxing ability. He wobbled in the second round and I stayed composed and was clinical. It was a mature performance.

"I should have been on fight seven or eight by now, but I can't control that so just have to look forward to the next one. My next opponent is a very slick boxer but I'm flying. I'm in good shape and in a good place.

Fast-tracking and smiling through

"It's going to be a big year and after this fight I want to fight another two or three times. It's about climbing the rankings.

"I proved I had the pedigree as an amateur so I want to be fast-tracked."

The experiences of the past 18 months have made Reynolds even more determined to give something back.

"It's been a horrible time for everyone and the mental side of things has been horrendous for lots of people," Reynolds added.

"During lockdown I used the time to work on myself, and try to influence others and spread some good, so the team around me has been so important.

"And working with my new sponsors SmileTime has been great. They share the same values and have started a campaign to help people who are struggling and I'm proud to play a part in that.

"I'm passionate about where I am from, I love helping people and love trying to inspire people."

Reynolds has been based in Bromley for his training and that has meant he has able to spend precious time with his four-year-old nephew Alfie.

Having a hands-on role with his sister Corrine's son has done wonders for 'The Wanderer's' wellbeing.

"He's like my boy," Reynolds said. "I love the kid. I take him everywhere and go to some nice places so he can start to explore and see the world."

On the flip side, being a little bit further away from his Luton roots has been tough.

But at least he avoids the temptation that comes from home cooking

"I miss things like going home to see my mum. But if she's made me cakes it's hard to turn that down. It's not great for my training."