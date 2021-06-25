Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ali Walsh with Bob Arum next to the photograph that hangs in the promoter's office

The grandson of boxing icon Muhammad Ali will make his professional debut on 14 August and says he is "honoured" to continue his grandfather's "legacy".

Nico Ali Walsh has signed with American promoter Bob Arum, who promoted 27 of his grandfather's fights.

The 20-year-old will mix the start of his professional journey with a final year of study for a business degree.

"I am honoured to continue the fighting legacy that my grandfather started," said Ali Walsh.

"It is a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Muhammad Ali won boxing's world heavyweight title on three occasions and his legendary status across sport saw him picked as BBC Sports Personality of the Century in 1999.

The fighter known as 'The Greatest' died in 2016 and had been battling Parkinson's syndrome for over three decades.

Arum, 89, heads up his Top Rank promotional outfit in the US and first promoted an Ali fight in 1966.

In his Las Vegas office hangs a picture of him with Muhammad Ali which both men have signed.

Arum's message reads: "To Muhammad, the one who made it possible, with love."

"Nico's grandfather was a pretty good fighter," said Arum.

"Who would have believed that so many years later, we'd be promoting the pro debut of his grandson?

"Hopefully, Nico will emulate his success. He's a young man of great character, which one would expect from Muhammad Ali's grandson."

Ali Walsh has had around 30 amateur fights and has named SugarHill Steward - trainer of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - as part of his fight night team.