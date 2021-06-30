Michael Conlan defeated Diego Ruiz in his last bout at Falls Parks in 2019

Michael Conlan will face former super-bantamweight world champion TJ Doheny at Falls Park on 6 August.

Belfast man Conlan will defend the WBO Intercontinental title he won against Ionut Baluta in London in April.

Doheny's last bout also came against Baluta in March 2020, however he lost to the Romanian on a unanimous decision.

Conlan last fought at Feile An Phobail in 2019 when he defeated Diego Ruiz in front of his home crowd.

The 29-year-old is undefeated in his 15 professional bouts and is on track to face a world title shot if he can maintain his winning form.

"I'm excited to be back fighting in my city. It was special in 2019, but I believe this year it will be even better as we haven't had live events due to the pandemic," said Conlan.

"It will be an honour to share the ring with TJ. I have a lot of respect for him and his achievements. I believe it's my toughest fight to date, and with that, I will make my biggest statement in my quest to become a world champion."

Irish fighter Doheny, 34, became world champion in 2018 when he stunned Ryohei Takahashi and subsequently defended his title against the Japanese fighter, however he has lost two of his last three fights, the last of which was his defeat by Baluta in 2020.

"This will be my first time fighting on Irish soil, and I can't think of a better homecoming," said Portlaoise man Doheny.

"It doesn't get much bigger than this for an all-Irish clash, and the fans are in for a real treat. This is the kind of fight that I have been craving.

"Top opposition is what motivates me and helps me raise my game. I cannot wait for this."