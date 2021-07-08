Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Fury and Wilder drew in December 2018 before the Briton landed a win in February 2020

The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is still set to take place on 24 July despite a coronavirus case in the WBC world heavyweight champion's camp.

Champion Fury, 32, has been training in Las Vegas to prepare for their eagerly-awaited bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

A confirmed Covid-19 case within his team has led to some reports that the date of the encounter may change.

But after consulting medical experts, organisers are yet to adjust the date.

"We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date," said promoters Top Rank.

