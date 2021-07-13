Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Caoimhin Agyarko is undefeated in nine professional bbouts

2016 Olympian Steven Donnelly has apologised for a racist social media post sent to fellow Irish boxer Caoimhin Agyarko.

Donnelly also made reference to a stabbing incident which left Agyarko requiring two operations in May 2017.

The now deleted comments were made during an argument in which Donnelly expressed his desire to fight Agyarko.

Agyarko said he was disappointed but asked his followers not to "be shedding any hate" on Donnelly.

The Belfast boxer added that he hoped Donnelly got any help he needed.

Agyarko was stabbed on the cheek in Belfast city centre four years ago and returned to action five months later. He turned professional in October 2018 and is unbeaten in nine fights.

Donnelly represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and signed a professional contract with MTK following the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Ballymena fighter won the Ultimate Boxxer tournament in London in 2019 but has not fought since March 2020 and was released from his contract with MTK in April.