Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk confirmed for Tottenham on 25 September

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua
Joshua had been poised for a fight with Tyson Fury, which would have seen all four heavyweight titles on the line for the first time

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September.

Joshua, 31, will risk his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against the Ukrainian, who is his mandatory challenger.

Usyk, 34, has not fought for a title as a heavyweight but held all four belts a division lower at cruiserweight.

Joshua was ordered to defend his WBO title after the collapse of his bout with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

"We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges," Joshua said.

"The venue is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I'm honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue. The stage is set and I am ready to handle business."

Despite months of negotiations a fight between Joshua and WBC world champion Fury for all four belts failed to materialise.

Joshua called Fury "a fraud" after their proposed meeting on 14 August in Saudi Arabia was called off.

Fury will face American Deontay Wilder, who he defeated to become a two-time world heavyweight champion in his most recent bout in February 2020, for a third time in Las Vegas on 24 July.

Former undisputed world cruiserweight champion Usyk has 18 wins from 18 bouts.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of over 60,000, although vaccination proof may be required to attend sports events of about 20,000 or more capacity by the end of September.

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by Rishi, today at 17:04

    "Fury will face American Deontay Wilder, who he defeated to become a two-time world heavyweight champion in his most recent bout in February 2020, for a third time in Las Vegas on 24 July."

    Are BBC not following their own stories or something? It has been postponed to October due to Fury contracting Covid. Seriously, who is the muppet posting the stories without fact-checking? Boris Johnson?

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 17:04

    AJ to take care of business

  • Comment posted by MarkEbbw, today at 17:03

    Another old middleweight pretending to challenge for a heavyweight title. Ti

  • Comment posted by jdr116, today at 17:03

    Well whoopee do!!!....And THIS is worthy of a HYS?!!

  • Comment posted by Depeche1966, today at 17:02

    Just to round the day off, Spurs linked with Andy Carroll 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by micky1up, today at 17:02

    the only decent action you will see there ever

  • Comment posted by Macca2, today at 17:01

    Usyk will tear AJ a new one

  • Comment posted by Bishop Muzorewa, today at 16:59

    Fury Wilder is postponed until October. Hopefully AJ and Fury come through their respective bouts unscathed for a unification fight next year.

    • Reply posted by Menace, today at 17:03

      Menace replied:
      Dream on, they're milking it as much as possible.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 16:59

    Joshua’s height, power and weight will be too much for Usyk

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 16:58

    First titles at the new Spurs stadium!!

  • Comment posted by juddy12, today at 16:58

    Hope it wont be on a midnight for the American audience.

  • Comment posted by murphy1980, today at 16:58

    It could be wilder vs Usyk next year for all the titles hope not though as a Tyson fury fan want to see him spank Joshua even after he loses to usyk 2022 Joshua retirement definitely and nice payday

  • Comment posted by jonnyroper1989, today at 16:57

    usyk getting a HW world title shot after a couple fights in the division over whyte especially is embarrassing and sums up the sport in general. Usyk takes this on points leaving hearn with egg on his face at ringside trying to set up the rematch. Forget the fury AJ fight until 2030 when there both past it and want another pay day.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 16:57

    Good test for AJ & fair play to him for taking this fight after being messed around by the Fury/Wilder situation.

    Usyk is very skillful but lacks the power at heavyweight to trouble Joshua. AJ walks him down and stops him late for me.

  • Comment posted by Menace, today at 16:56

    Bottler fighting at the bottlers ground.

    • Reply posted by Paul Coldfield, today at 17:00

      Paul Coldfield replied:
      Who?

      Which fight has AJ and or Usyk ever botteled

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 16:55

    Nfl Spurs diversifying into boxing to get a title

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 16:55

    Will Fury vs Joshua ever happen?

    Not interested in this fight, cos it should be Fury vs Joshua.

    That's why more and more people following MMA these days.

  • Comment posted by Mr Humble, today at 16:54

    Well that's what the stadium was built for I guess.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Butcher, today at 16:53

    Fury vs Wilder now October 9th

  • Comment posted by EzPz, today at 16:52

    So are they going to avoid home games for a month just so a Watford fan can have a boxing fight that isn't that exciting? I could say more but everyone knows already

