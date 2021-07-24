Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Edwards (right) inflicted a first defeat on Moruti Mthalane in 13 years to become IBF world flyweight champion in April

IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards will make the first defence of his title against Jayson Mama on 11 September.

Briton Edwards, 25, won the belt with a shock victory over South Africa's Moruti Mthalane in April.

Mandatory challenger Mama has - like Edwards - won all 16 of his fights, and the 24-year-old Filipino stepped aside to let him face Mthalane.

The pair will now meet at the Copper Box Arena in London.

"This is a bit of a step into the unknown against an unbeaten fighter who will be as confident of victory as Sunny was against Mthalane," promoter Frank Warren said.

"To my mind though, Sunny is the best flyweight on the planet and this is just the beginning of a glorious reign as champion."