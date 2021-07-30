Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Luke Campbell (right) was stopped by Ryan Garcia in January

Former Olympic champion Luke Campbell has retired from boxing.

The 33-year-old Briton, who won bantamweight gold at London 2012, suffered a seventh-round stoppage defeat by Ryan Garcia in January.

Campbell, 33, twice challenged for world lightweight titles, losing to Jorge Linares in 2017 and Vasyl Lomachenko in 2019.

Campbell said external-link he has "lived his dream" and "accomplished more than I ever imagined".

At London 2012 he became the first Briton to win Olympic bantamweight gold since 1908, and had his first professional fight in 2013.

He won 20 and lost four of his 24 fights as a professional.

Campbell said his proudest victory was "winning the backing of the fans".

"Throughout my career, I have tried to test myself against the very best in the industry and never shied away from anyone," he said.

"I'm so grateful this hasn't gone unnoticed by the supporters and I appreciate you all."

Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live he always had an "exit strategy in mind".

"I have got a chain of 24-hour gyms which I am building. I am also potentially getting involved in a little bit of commentating with Eddie Hearn," he said.

Campbell paid tribute to his father, who died two weeks before his WBA lightweight title defeat by Jorge Linares in California in 2017.

He said: "Thank you to my biggest fan, my dad. I will never stop trying to make you proud.

"You always believed in me, telling me from day one that I would win the Olympics, and then, later in your life, showing me exactly what a true fighter looks like."

Campbell's career timeline