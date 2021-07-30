Luke Campbell: London 2012 gold medallist retires
Former Olympic champion Luke Campbell has retired from boxing.
The 33-year-old Briton, who won bantamweight gold at London 2012, suffered a seventh-round stoppage defeat by Ryan Garcia in January.
Campbell, 33, twice challenged for world lightweight titles, losing to Jorge Linares in 2017 and Vasyl Lomachenko in 2019.
Campbell said he has "lived his dream" and "accomplished more than I ever imagined".
At London 2012 he became the first Briton to win Olympic bantamweight gold since 1908, and had his first professional fight in 2013.
He won 20 and lost four of his 24 fights as a professional.
Campbell said his proudest victory was "winning the backing of the fans".
"Throughout my career, I have tried to test myself against the very best in the industry and never shied away from anyone," he said.
"I'm so grateful this hasn't gone unnoticed by the supporters and I appreciate you all."
Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live he always had an "exit strategy in mind".
"I have got a chain of 24-hour gyms which I am building. I am also potentially getting involved in a little bit of commentating with Eddie Hearn," he said.
Campbell paid tribute to his father, who died two weeks before his WBA lightweight title defeat by Jorge Linares in California in 2017.
He said: "Thank you to my biggest fan, my dad. I will never stop trying to make you proud.
"You always believed in me, telling me from day one that I would win the Olympics, and then, later in your life, showing me exactly what a true fighter looks like."
Campbell's career timeline
- 2008: Wins gold to become England's first European amateur champion for 47 years by beating Bulgaria's Detelin Dalakliev in Liverpool.
- 2011: Claims silver at World Championships in Baku.
- 2012: Wins gold at London Olympics by beating Ireland's John Joe Nevin.
- 2013: Wins on professional debut in one minute 28 seconds by beating Andy Harris. Goes on to win first 12 fights.
- April 2017: Beats Colombia's Darleys Perez by technical knockout at Wembley on undercard of Anthony Joshua's victory over Wladimir Klitschko to earn first world title shot.
- September 2017: Loses WBA lightweight title fight against Jorge Linares on split decision.
- 2019: Earns second world title shot but is again beaten, by Vasyl Lomachenko, who added the WBC lightweight title to his WBA and WBO belts.
- 2021: Ryan Garcia rises off canvas to stop Campbell in seventh round.
