Conor Benn is the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn

Conor Benn has tested positive for coronavirus and his fight with Adrian Granados has been postponed.

The 24-year-old Briton was scheduled to defend his WBA continental welterweight title against the Mexican on Saturday.

"Conor Benn is in good spirits. He feels well," said Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Of course, he'll obey the isolation rules and reset and reschedule his fight. We'll make further announcements on that very soon."

Benn's last outing saw him beat Samuel Vargas with a first-round knockout as he registered his 18th win from as many fights.