Conlan took his record to 15-0 with a points win over Ionut Baluta in London in April

Irish boxers Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny will fight for the interim WBA featherweight world title on Friday.

A mandatory shot at the outright title awaits the winner of the contest in Belfast's Falls Park.

Conlan, undefeated in 15 professional bouts, is fighting at Feile an Phobail in his native west Belfast for a second time against former IBF super-bantamweight world champion Doheny.

The 34-year-old is looking to bounce back from a defeat in his last contest.

The Portlaoise native was beaten on points by Romania's Ionut Baluta in March 2020, who was in turn defeated by Conlan earlier this year in their intercontinental super-bantamweight title fight.

With the interim WBA featherweight title on the line, Conlan's presumed path towards a world title shot has perhaps been altered.

The 29-year-old is ranked as the number one contender by the WBO at super-bantamweight, and after April's win over Baluta had signalled his desire to face reigning champion Stephen Fulton.

Conlan and Doheny are fourth and fifth respectively in the WBA's featherweight rankings.

Britain's Leigh Wood claimed the belt with a shock 12th-round stoppage of China's Xu Can last Saturday.