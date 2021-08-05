Last updated on .From the section Boxing

'If I can do it, anybody can' - Fury's message on mental health

Tyson Fury's brutal honesty in how he deals with his well-documented mental health struggles is an inspirational story that should be shared, says up-and-coming boxer Jordan Reynolds.

Reynolds, who turned professional last year, has been through major "mental health traumas" of his own.

The Luton boxer is eager to help others by recounting his journey and Fury's with the help of Tyson's father John.

"The situation can change. Being open is key," Reynolds told BBC Sport.

"I'm always happy to talk through my story and the mental health side because I know how tough I found it.

"If by being honest I can help just one person change their situation, or avoid getting into a situation, that's brilliant."

Middleweight Reynolds, who turned professional last year and has two wins from two bouts, is taking part in a talk alongside Tyson's father John about mental health at Letchworth Golf Club on Friday, August 5.

The 26-year-old says the conversations being had around mental health in sport thanks to the honesty of superstars like world-renowned gymnast Simone Biles, helps tremendously.

Reynolds, who won 90 of 102 amateur fights, beat Jan Ardon in his second pro fight in June

Fury, the WBC champion, has revealed how his own issues led him to contemplating taking his own life. and admits it is an ongoing battle.

Reynolds, who like Fury is managed by MTK Global, said the world champion's stance is both brave and inspirational.

"Having his profile and telling his story will help so many people," Reynolds added.

"My journey goes back to where it started and I could easily have gone down the wrong path. But things can change if you you take control and can get help and deal with obstacles.

"I've lived through the struggles and seen how mental health can affect close family and friends - as well as me - and I'm passionate about helping the next generation. It's important to be open."