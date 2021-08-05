Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Kid Galahad v James Dickens will take place at Matchroom's HQ in Brentwood, Essex

Saturday's IBF world featherweight title bout between Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live as part of an agreement with Matchroom Boxing.

Joshua Buatsi's WBA international light-heavyweight bout against Ricards Bolotniks on Saturday, 14 August and Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara on Saturday, 4 September will also be broadcast live.

The new deal began with Leigh Wood's stunning win over Xu Can to win the WBA featherweight world title last weekend.

Among the bill at the Galahad v Dickens fight will be the English heavyweight title bout between Fabio Wardley and Nick Webb, while Ireland's Katie Taylor will face American Jennifer Han on the undercard at the Warrington fight at Headingley Stadium in Leeds next month.

You can listen to Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens live on BBC Radio 5 Live or via BBC Sounds app from 22.30 BST on Saturday.