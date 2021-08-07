Kid Galahad defeats Jazza Dickens to claim vacant IBF world featherweight title

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Kid Galahad
Galahad had previously beaten Dickens in 2013

Kid Galahad defeated Jazza Dickens with a stoppage at the end of the 11th round of an all-British contest to claim the vacant IBF world featherweight title.

The 31-year-old dominated the bout at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Essex on Saturday.

The fight was stopped with blood pouring from above the left eye of Dickens after a cut he suffered in the first round.

It is Galahad's first world title win in his 29th bout as a professional.

Former champion Josh Warrington had given up the title in January after holding the belt since May 2018.

Dickens suffered a cut to his left eyelid early in the bout and later appeared to have suffered a broken nose.

Galahad's only previous world title fight ended in a split-decision points defeat against Warrington in 2019.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "After 19 years' hard work, I've finally got the title round my waist. It's been a long time.

"I didn't want to leave it to the referees or judges. Now I want to win a couple more titles and unify the division.

"If I fight Warrington, he's not going 12 rounds."

View more on twitter

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, British heavyweight Dillian Whyte said: "Dickens is a brave man but I think they made him take too much punishment. His nose went, his eyes went, but his corner should have protected him better tonight."

Pundit Steve Bunce added: "It's been a terrific fight, so much better than we expected and competitive - even though we all had Galahad in front.

"That is one of the worst cuts I've ever seen. A cut like that could end a career."

The pair had previously met in 2013 when Galahad beat Dickens with a 10th-round stoppage when they fought for the British title at super-bantamweight.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport