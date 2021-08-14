Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Buatsi won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Unbeaten British light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi knocked out Latvian Ricards Bolotniks in the 11th round to extend his winning run to 15 fights.

The 28-year-old staked his claim for a world title shot with the 13th KO of his career in the WBA eliminator.

Buatsi dropped his opponent with a left hook in the sixth round and remained in charge until clinching victory with a powerful right-hander.

"He pushed me every round. He's a great champion," said Buatsi.

"It was a good hard fight and I'm glad I managed to close the show."

Buatsi, a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist managed by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, put in a controlled performance at Matchroom's Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex.

"That was methodical. That was the new-look Buatsi," said BBC Radio 5 live pundit Steve Bunce.