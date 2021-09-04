Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara: Fight ends in technical draw after clash of heads

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments50

Mauricio Lara
Mauricio Lara suffered a fight-ending cut above his left eye during the second round

Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw after the Mexican suffered a huge cut above his left eye following a clash of heads in the second round.

The doctor waved off the contest as Lara's corner were unable to stem the bleeding from his gaping wound.

It was a major disappointment for both fighters after a pulsating start in front of a partisan crowd in Leeds.

Lara won their fight in February to take the IBF world featherweight title.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Warrington said he was "absolutely gutted" with the outcome.

"I am confused, I don't know what to say. Honestly felt I could burst into tears when the ref waved it off," the 30-year-old said.

"I thought I caught him in the first round and I thought I could see a nick there and keep targeting it. When I dived in there was a head clash and I am absolutely gutted."

Looking to avenge his only professional defeat, Leeds-born Warrington was roared on by 20,000 fans at Headingley.

With a steely focus he seemed to be missing in their last meeting, the 30-year-old landed a big right and then a combination close to the ropes in the opening round.

Lara, 23, withstood the early attack and fired back with a powerful right of his own as the bout began to heat up.

But with the fight not four rounds in, the contest had to be settled with a draw, as both fighters and the supporters left disappointed.

"I sat down after the first round and thought to myself 'how did this guy knock me out?'. The only time I got caught in that second when I was going reckless," added Warrington.

"I wanted to give the crowd a show, we had a few game plans but I am gutted.

"You go on a rollercoaster of emotions in the changing room you start doubting yourself and then you convince yourself you are the best in the world.

"After the first round I thought 'wow I am seeing everything' I thought I could dictate the fight."

'We have been denied a really great fight'

"Both fighters will be devastated," said British world champion Savannah Marshall on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have been denied a really great fight on a really great a night. I think Lara knew, straight after the first clash of heads he picked up the tempo right away."

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Steve Bunce added: "No one can be upset, that is what happens it is boxing. Josh Warrington's career is back on track somewhat but there is an asterisk attached to it.

"If they fight again it will be May, it may have to be Elland Road, it may have to be 50,000 and I will have some of that."

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by tomhowell, today at 23:41

    It happens in boxing. Move on and come back to the fight in 18 months when it will be even bigger.

    2 great pros.

  • Comment posted by camol121, today at 23:37

    thinking josh thought he was going to lose. prob happy with the result - seemed bit lost after his early efforts did little and lara was getting stronger. from what i saw - lara has the better of josh 9 out of 10 times

    • Reply posted by tomhowell, today at 23:41

      tomhowell replied:
      It’s 12 rounds not 2, and those 2 were close

  • Comment posted by crickets truthseeker, today at 23:34

    Two people smacking the s**t out of each other is sport ????
    Not for me thanks,but enjoy if that floats your boat.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 23:31

    Ridiculous. These two wouldn't be allowed to go on most of the rides at Flamingo Land.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 23:27

    Mauricio Lara! Never trust a man with two first names!

    • Reply posted by Fae, today at 23:34

      Fae replied:
      kind of funny though coming from someone with the name Brian. (Not an attack just a Brian Lara joke)

  • Comment posted by KevO, today at 23:24

    Apparently Lara won the IBF title that Josh vacated before they fought & which Kid Galahad just won..... yep, this journalist definitely did his/her research & is a big boxing fan!! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 23:26

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Galahad! That geezer wot knew King Arthur? The only round he is interested in is the round table!

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 23:23

    great night for the city of Leeds ended in a bit of disappointment.
    unlucky how it ended, hopefully better nights to come for Josh and Leeds.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 23:15

    Mad how this is a sport - slightly chilling and thuggish.

    While they are of course incredible athletes without a doubt - it seems so archaic, it is so very strange in 2021.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 23:26

      GazR replied:
      Boxing & MMA are more popular than ever! Just go down to a club and see! It gives some people the direction and discipline they need in life! For others It’s an incredible way to stay in shape!
      I’m sure the loonie brigade will try to cancel it one day! I’m sure you’ll sleep well then.

  • Comment posted by SugarRayHarlem, today at 23:13

    Warrington needs to move on now and just put the previous loss down to a bad day at the office. Time waits for no man

    • Reply posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 23:16

      Gergio Sarcia replied:
      Apart that Lara has all his belts and was a Rahman sort of upset first time around.

  • Comment posted by FFC1FOREVER, today at 23:11

    Yawn…. A pointless sport.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 23:22

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Agreed. I imagine it goes like this:

      THWACK...
      PUNCH....
      WALLOP...

      'OW THAT WAS MY HEAD'

      BIFF...

      'I'LL HIT YA NOGGIN SON'

      OOF

      DING DING

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 23:10

    These two are going to have to go again, aren't they?

    • Reply posted by SugarRayHarlem, today at 23:16

      SugarRayHarlem replied:
      Can’t make a soufflé rise twice let alone three times. Time to move on

  • Comment posted by Adams Apple, today at 23:09

    Shame the fight ended early, bbc can you replace that screaming Steve Bunce the man is completely clueless at boxing

    • Reply posted by whyevendenyit, today at 23:14

      whyevendenyit replied:
      I suspect the down votes will be high for that comment Mr Apple

  • Comment posted by HaveMySay, today at 23:06

    Warrington found the way out of the fight he was looking for. Constantly led with his head intentionally targeting the eye. I guess he felt Lara's power early and didn't much care for it...

    • Reply posted by Eric, today at 23:23

      Eric replied:
      He had a high guard but Lara was getting through it so Warrington used his head and body to smother him.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 23:04

    Shame ... was shaping up to be a really good contest.

    The DAZN ring cameras .... very poor quality made the Katie Taylor fight very difficult to watch

  • Comment posted by SA0365, today at 23:02

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Magicman , today at 23:07

      Magicman replied:
      United is Leeds. Live with it.

  • Comment posted by telemachus99, today at 23:01

    Shame

