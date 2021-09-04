Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Britain's Conor Benn beat American Adrian Granados to take his record to 19-0

British welterweight Conor Benn maintained his unbeaten professional record with a points victory over American Adrian Granados at Headingly.

The Briton, who was frustrated as Granados looked to evade his punches, won 100-90, 99-91, 97-93 on the cards.

Benn was rewarded for landing the bigger shots as he tried to take the fight to his elusive opponent.

The 24-year-old Briton was fighting for the first time since knocking out Samuel Vargas in 80 seconds in April.

The pair were due to meet in July but Benn tested positive for Covid two days before the fight.

Benn now has a record of 19 victories from 19 bouts, with 12 knockouts.

Speaking after the bout, Benn - son of of former two-weight world champion Nigel - admitted his frustration at the performance, but paid tribute to the "incredible" crowd in Leeds.

"It was very frustrating," he told DAZN. "He was on his bike the whole fight but I hunted him down.

"Leeds, you lot are incredible. I've never had a crowd like it. I need to headline here."