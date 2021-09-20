Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Who will come out on top when Anthony Joshua defends his heavyweight title against cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night?

What does Tyson Fury make of Joshua's professional record?

And how has the boxing world reacted to Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte's next opponents?

It's Fight Talk - your weekly fix of boxing news.

Joshua's biggest challenge so far?

Ladies and gentlemen, it's fight week.

Two Olympic gold medallists.

A unified heavyweight champion versus a former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

The hard-hitting poster boy of British boxing versus a skilful pound-for-pound star.

On Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, we'll witness one of the most anticipated clashes of the year, as WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua takes on Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk.

For the first half of 2021, all the talk surrounded a blockbuster clash between Joshua and fellow Briton Tyson Fury, the WBC belt-holder.

But when that fight fell through, Joshua agreed to take on WBO mandatory challenger Usyk.

Just on the off chance you're not already excited for the bout, here's Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doing what he does best…

Joshua's record of 24 wins includes victories over Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin and Kubrat Pulev.

His shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019 was avenged just six months later.

But the Londoner admits he could be in for a tough night against Usyk - who is unbeaten in 18 professional fights - and says he is facing the second most difficult challenger of his career so far.

"On paper he sits number two, behind Wladimir Klitschko," Joshua told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Who wins?

A win over Usyk will be up there with Joshua's greatest victories, but there are still questions about his opponent's credentials against the big boys of boxing.

Since moving up to heavyweight, Usyk has beaten Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora but looked lacklustre at times.

Former boxing great Barry McGuigan, speaking to the Slothboxx YouTube channel, feels Usyk lacks heavyweight power…

It's a sentiment shared by heavyweight contender Martin Bakole, who has sparred both champion and challenger.

"At cruiserweight, Usyk has nice skill, but I don't think he has the same power as AJ," Bakole told IFL TV.

So who do the fans think will win?

Some believe Usyk will box his way to world-title glory…

While others see Joshua's size proving to be the difference…

Usyk the showman

Not only is Usyk a gifted, technical boxer, he's also quite the showman outside the ring.

When it comes to personalities in boxing, there are few more entertaining.

You have the intimidating side…

The fun-loving dancer…

And even the doting father…

Whatever the outcome on Saturday, you'll always get value for money with Usyk.

What about Fury?

Fury, who is preparing for his trilogy bout with American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on 9 October, is not impressed with Joshua's CV and feels his own record is superior.

"Anthony Joshua's not fought one heavyweight in his prime. He fought Klitschko at 42, Pulev 40-odd, Povetkin 40-odd," Fury told The Overlap.

Joshua meanwhile says a fight between him and Fury - which would undoubtedly be one of the biggest all-British bouts ever - has to happen soon…

And in pleasing news for British boxing fans, Joshua wants it to take place on home soil.

"We'll get it on in Britain," he told the Daily Mail.

"Don't worry about age, boxing politics, don't worry about the American dollar. This is a British UK fight which can happen at Wembley, Tottenham, the O2, York Hall."

'Chisora is like the fast and furious franchise'

Sticking with the heavyweights, two separate fights involving Britons were announced this week.

Firstly, Derek Chisora will rematch New Zealand's former world champion Joseph Parker on 18 December at the Manchester Arena.

Chisora knocked Parker down in the opening 10 seconds of their bout in May, before losing by a split decision.

In a 14-year career, Chisora's record stands at 32 wins and 11 defeats, but the 37-year-old continues to headline fight nights…

Could Wallin upset Whyte?

No-nonsense heavyweight Dillian Whyte is one of the most popular British fighters around, and you can expect fans to flock to the O2 Arena when he faces Otto Wallin on 30 October.

Whyte lost to Russia's Alexander Povetkin in August 2020 before winning the rematch in March this year.

Wallin was beaten by Fury when the two met in 2019, but the Swedish southpaw troubled the Briton during the fight.

In his last fight, Wallin beat former world-title challenger Dominic Breazeale.

While applauding Whyte for taking on the challenge, fans don't see the fight as a foregone conclusion…

With all the belts currently held by Fury and Joshua, and the likes of Chisora and Whyte continuing to sell out arenas, heavyweight boxing is booming - with Britain leading the charge.