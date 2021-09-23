Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury defends his WBC title against Deontay Wilder in their third fight in October

Anthony Joshua is backing Deontay Wilder to knock out WBC champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight on 9 October.

Joshua, who wants to fight the winner in an undisputed bout, believes Wilder can avenge his 2020 knockout by Fury.

When asked who he thought would win, Joshua said: "If I had to, I don't know. I'm not too bothered.

"Because you've asked the question, let's go with Wilder because he seems obsessed, like he really wants it."

Three-belt world champion Joshua, who fights on Saturday against Oleksandr Usyk, said that Wilder seems "really focused on the task ahead".

And the 31-year-old added: "A focused man is a dangerous man, and he's focused.

"Wilder might get the decision. Actually, no... it has to be a knockout. One of them will knock the other out."

Joshua has had his sights on becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion ever since adding the WBO title to his WBA (Super) and IBF belts.

The Watford fighter was close to signing a contract with Fury this summer before an independent arbitrator ordered the 'Gypsy King' to fight American Wilder instead.

While British fans are desperate to see Fury and Joshua meet in the ring, Joshua insisted he was happy to fight either heavyweight.

"I've got a rematch clause [against Usyk] if the worst happens. I'm not too sure of Fury's situation, so I lose I'm fighting Usyk again," he said.

"The undisputed gets put on hold. If I win, I'll fight either one of them. If Fury wins, I'll fight Fury.

"But if Wilder wins, I'll fight Wilder. If Fury wins and doesn't take the fight with me, because on his [stated] hit list he said he wants to fight Dillian [Whyte] first or [Derek] Chisora, then I'll fight Wilder.

"Honestly, there's no problem with challenging any fighter in the heavyweight division."