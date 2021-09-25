Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua: Ukrainian challenger outclasses Briton by unanimous decision

By Coral BarryBBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Oleksandr Usyk punches Anthony Joshua
Joshua looked one-paced with Usyk more often the aggressor

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight world champion after dethroning Anthony Joshua with an incredible performance in London.

The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 65,000 fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, outclassing Joshua over 12 rounds, and hurting the defending champion on numerous occasions.

The scorecards - 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 - were all for Usyk and there was a mere shrug of the shoulders from Joshua as the second defeat of his professional career was confirmed.

Having seen a fight with fellow Briton Tyson Fury collapse last summer, Joshua opted to face his WBO mandatory challenger and former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk instead.

It appeared the easier fight for Joshua, but boxing's triumphant return to stadium nights was soured for the home crowd by a truly exceptional performance from the challenger.

Usyk pure class against one-gear Joshua

Joshua was relaxed and cheerful as he approached the ring, but concentration was etched on his face from the first bell.

Usyk's abilities quickly became apparent, the 34-year-old full of feints and pace from the off, moving Joshua around the ring at will as the defending champion settled into a surprisingly passive role.

A few warning shots from Joshua fell short in the early rounds, Usyk either catching them with a glove or spinning away. It would become the pattern of the fight as Usyk made Joshua miss and executed a perfect gameplan of his own.

A left cross from Usyk rattled Joshua in the third round, and prompted a noisy response from the crowd.

Joshua rode the danger, failing to respond, but making it to the bell safely. Usyk was now brimming with confidence and the London crowd tried in vain to rouse their man into life.

A low shot from Joshua brought a complaint from Usyk and Joshua fired off another, perhaps sensing a weakness in his opponent. Round five was Joshua's best to that point, but Usyk remained in control and the Briton continued to miss his attempts to land any meaningful shots.

Finally, in the sixth round, Joshua landed his right hand, sparking a response form Usyk, who widened his stance and appeared ready to trade. Joshua backed off, wary of a firefight.

And Joshua's fears were realised in the seventh as Usyk responded brilliantly to stun him with a left hook to the chin and send him stumbling backwards. Joshua stayed on his feet, surviving the round but now in a dire predicament.

Usyk was comfortably ahead on the scorecards and Joshua struggled to close the gap. The huge weight advantage was nowhere in evidence, with Usyk keeping the fight at range and urgings from Joshua's corner to move forward appearing to fall on deaf ears.

Joshua had Usyk briefly on the ropes in the ninth but returned to his corner with a bloody nose having caught a hard shot to the face in the closing seconds of the round.

There was blood on the faces of both men in the 11th round. Joshua had a cut and swelling on his eye; Usyk had a gash on his left eye. But while Usyk's mouth was open, he was by far the busier fighter in the penultimate round, outclassing Joshua with ease once again.

The crowd desperately tried to inspire the defending champion, who needed a knockout in the final round. But it was the challenger who almost found the decisive punch, pushing a dazed Joshua on to the ropes.

The bell saved Joshua from suffering another knockout defeat and there was a nervous wait for Usyk's team for the scorecards.

There were to be no more shocks, however, as all three judges gave it to the challenger and ended Joshua's short second reign as world champion after just one fight.

Joshua left at a crossroads

It is unclear where Joshua goes from here. There is a rematch clause, one that the two-time world champion is likely to exercise.

He now has two losses to his name and on both occasions the Briton was dominated by a smaller man. Usyk did not find the knockout punch, but he exposed Joshua's frailties and somewhat light attacking arsenal.

Joshua had no answer to Usyk and while his opponent glided across the ring, the champion appeared to be dragging his feet through mud. There was no attempt to bully Usyk, wear him down or go to the body.

It was a strange, almost hapless display from Joshua which leaves his legacy as one of the heavyweight greats in ruins.

Aside from the Briton's long-term career prospects, Joshua versus Fury now appears to be dead.

Fury fights Deontay Wilder next month in Las Vegas and every fight fan's greatest fear has been realised after the unification bout collapsed last summer.

To begin with, Joshua will have to win his rematch with Usyk which, after Saturday night's meeting, appears a near impossible prospect.

Comments

Join the conversation

770 comments

  • Comment posted by Django, at 23:14 25 Sep

    Joshua was given a boxing masterclass lesson tonight.

    • Reply posted by Maya Normusbutt, at 23:23 25 Sep

      Maya Normusbutt replied:
      Yep, and the whole nation rejoices.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, at 23:14 25 Sep

    Boxer beats bodybuilder.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, at 23:20 25 Sep

      Wormhole replied:
      That'll teach AJ to fight at the Tottenham Toilet Bowl. Of all the places in the world to box, it had to be at the Bottlers.

  • Comment posted by greenster, at 23:15 25 Sep

    No coming back for AJ from this. Outboxed all match. Even if he’s got through this, Fury would have taken him to the cleaners…

    • Reply posted by FMExTREME, at 23:24 25 Sep

      FMExTREME replied:
      Interesting to see how a Fury vs Usyk would go now.

  • Comment posted by HotStepper, at 23:19 25 Sep

    The stonger, harder, more accomplished boxer beat a body building mouthpiece. Simple as that. Congratulations, Oleksandr.

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, at 23:40 25 Sep

      TangoLima replied:
      I remember the AJ v klitschko fight razzmatazz beforehand, flames and hype from AJ and thinking it was OTT . . . . .
      I always preferred Mike Tyson's approach, black boots, black shorts, brooding, with intent to destroy.

  • Comment posted by Adams Apple, at 23:16 25 Sep

    At least something has been won at Tottenham’s stadium

    • Reply posted by ThaGodfatha, at 23:28 25 Sep

      ThaGodfatha replied:
      😂😂🤣

  • Comment posted by colin, at 23:17 25 Sep

    Absolutely embarrassing from AJ. Dancing round the arena before the fight laughing and joking, just like before the first Ruiz fight. Usyk deserved the win, AJ needs to hang his head in shame. Robbing the fans with an immediate rematch clause, step aside and let the undisputed fight happen between Usyk and Fury/Wilder

    • Reply posted by AJ, at 23:38 25 Sep

      AJ replied:
      Lost his focus and lost the match to a high class boxer, the doubters were saying that could he (Usyk) make the step up to be a heavyweight champion, will he certainly answered that question tonight!! excellent performance and New Champion👏

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:14 25 Sep

    All Credit to Usyk for a brilliant performance and a deserved victory.

    Joshua wasted too much energy in the ring walk

    • Reply posted by Andrew Clavin, at 23:37 25 Sep

      Andrew Clavin replied:
      What even was that!?Never seemed focused

  • Comment posted by Democracy now, at 23:15 25 Sep

    Congrats to Usyk. Nice guy, great personality, great boxer. Beat AJ up. Masterclass.

    • Reply posted by Maya Normusbutt, at 23:22 25 Sep

      Maya Normusbutt replied:
      Everyone loved seeing AJ get that beating. We’re all Usyk fans tonight.

  • Comment posted by kev, at 23:19 25 Sep

    Career over. Beaten up in back yard.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, at 23:26 25 Sep

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Agreed! Joshua was prepared but Ustinov too slick

  • Comment posted by Mish, at 23:18 25 Sep

    I hope Usyk just made a whole load of new fans. He is an outstanding boxer and deserved the win. AJ shown up for the predictable plodder he is who has just fought a whole load of bums.

  • Comment posted by pablito, at 23:16 25 Sep

    AJ didn't throw one single decent punch... Useless.

    • Reply posted by jimbob, at 23:32 25 Sep

      jimbob replied:
      Well a bit harsh,I think he did only throw single punches to scared of getting ko'd

  • Comment posted by BarkleyBear, at 23:17 25 Sep

    At last, will the AJ fan boys see that he is just a heavyweight version of Amir Khan. Well done Usyk, thoroughly deserved. Embarrassing performance by Joshua

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, at 23:46 25 Sep

      Champ20ns replied:
      Its been nine years since Khan held a world title.

      How time flies.

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , at 23:17 25 Sep

    AJ. Lol. You've blown it because you can't box.

    From talk of unification fight to retirement in 12 rounds.

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, at 23:16 25 Sep

    I like AJ, wanted him to be unified champion.
    But after that entry…..
    After that classy, beautiful boxing Usyk just graced my tv with.
    I can’t wait to see Usyk vs Fury!

    • Reply posted by Borders saxon , at 23:20 25 Sep

      Borders saxon replied:
      Usk will have Fury for toast

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, at 23:17 25 Sep

    “Usyk is not a heavyweight. Usyk is too small. AJ is too big and too powerful. This isn’t Tony bellow. This is a step too far for Usyk” hmmmm

    • Reply posted by Andy P, at 23:25 25 Sep

      Andy P replied:
      To be fair, Bellow did a better job than AJ!

  • Comment posted by Clydebank Colin, at 23:15 25 Sep

    Brilliant. Joshua no better than Audley Harrison. Retire you fraud!

    • Reply posted by Fiend, at 23:19 25 Sep

      Fiend replied:
      haha harsh!

  • Comment posted by SBWILL, at 23:15 25 Sep

    Best man won.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, at 23:33 25 Sep

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Simple as, no mud slinging. It was a bear v Moose fight.

  • Comment posted by Fiend, at 23:14 25 Sep

    Sky have been plastering previews of this 'box office' event all over their channels for the past week, presenting it as a foregone conclusion that Joshua would win. The guy has always been over hyped by UK media and no-one else really. His team have picked him easy fights throughout his career, and tried their best to avoid any dangerous opponents. Then he loses to a mandatory challenger.

    Doh!

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, at 23:20 25 Sep

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      Exactly! I've said this since he was Olympic champion, his career has been carefully managed to avoid putting him in the ring with any half decent boxer.

      AJ's a fraud, always has been, always will be.

  • Comment posted by Red Squirrel, at 23:15 25 Sep

    👌🏻Well done Usyk. The boxer always beats the bodybuilder.

  • Comment posted by Mish, at 23:15 25 Sep

    Easy to predict. As I said earlier in the HYS I had money on Usyk. Never doubted it and AJ was shown up for the pondering oak tree he is. Usyk is the real deal.

    • Reply posted by Adams Apple, at 23:17 25 Sep

      Adams Apple replied:
      How much did you bet and how much did you win?

