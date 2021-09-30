Watch: Nikitin defeat 'stole Olympic dream' - Conlan

Michael Conlan says an independent investigation - which found an informal bout manipulation system existed in amateur boxing at the 2016 Olympics - is "vindication" for his Rio result.

Conlan was denied a second Olympic medal when he lost to Vladimir Nikitin in his bantamweight quarter-final - to the disbelief of most observers.

That fight outcome is among 11 "deemed suspicious" in the report's findings.

"It's been a long time coming, but I'm delighted," said the Belfast boxer.

Conlan added: "I didn't expect this to happen, but the fact that it has and my fight has been called out, it's not news to me, but it's good news.

"It's a massive day for amateur boxing and for Olympic sport.

"The black mark of Rio will always sit there and the thought of 'what could have been' will always be there for me."

Professor Richard McLaren, head of the investigation - commissioned by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) - outlined the main findings of the stage one report at a press conference in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.

The report states that "approximately nine bouts" were "suspicious beyond the two raised in the media at the time". One of the latter was in reference to Conlan's controversial split-decision loss to Nikitin and the other a gold medal heavyweight match between Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko and Kazakhstan's Vasily Levit.

Conlan made clear his dismay at the bout being awarded in Nikitin's favour by making a thumbs down gesture after the announcement of the split decision - and in interviews afterwards stating he had been "robbed".

The injuries sustained by Nikitin in the contest meant he was unable to fight American Shakur Stevenson in his semi-final.

The 'what if' will always be there

"I think if I hadn't said what I said - and done what I did - this probably wouldn't be happening now so it's a huge day, especially for the guys who suffered in Rio, including myself. It's vindication," said Conlan, 29.

"At the same time, it stole a dream that I had since I was a kid of being an Olympic champion. That 'what if' will always be there.

"I just hope now the decisions can be overturned because I wasn't the only one. I'd be more than happy to receive an Olympic medal and that would be a bit of justice in itself.

"I'd love that to happen, to be upgraded and get a medal. Even if I don't get a medal, if they said I was number three at the Games, that would be good.

"At the same time, I wouldn't want to see the guys who benefitted because of the corruption lose out, because it wasn't their fault.

"What I did in Rio has changed Olympic boxing for good because it has resulted in this report. It resulted in the AIBA being kicked out of the Tokyo Olympics and I don't think that has ever been done."

Conlan beat Nikitin on points in a professional featherweight contest in December 2019

'What happened in Rio benefitted my career'

Conlan believes the injustice of his Rio defeat has not had a detrimental effect on his professional career and he currently boasts 16 wins from 16 bouts. The last was a unanimous points win over TJ Doheny to lift the vacant WBA interim featherweight title on 6 August.

The featherweight's wins to date also include a points victory over Nikitin in New York back in December 2019.

Conlan, the London 2012 bronze medallist and former world, European and Commonwealth champion, added: "In a way, what happened to me in Rio has probably benefitted my career more than if I had won gold - and not getting a medal hasn't really affected my earnings.

"If everything hadn't worked out the way it has I would have looked back and been disgusted, but things have worked out for the best and put me in a better position than if I had won gold,"

Next in Conlan's sights is a likely meeting with WBA featherweight title holder Leigh Wood, the Nottingham native having beaten Xu Can in Brentwood in July to claim that belt.

"The next fight for me supposedly is Leigh Wood. I think it's got an extension on purse bids so we'll wait to see the result of that and what way it works out and when it can happen.

"I rate him very highly and I'd expect a very tough bout. It will be the toughest challenge of my career, but I'll grab the opportunity with both hands."