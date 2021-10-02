Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hannah Rankin says it would be "a dream" to beat Maria Lindberg to win the World Boxing Association world super welterweight title and become a two-time world champion.

The 30-year-old Scot will take on the veteran Swede at Tottenham Hotspur's Banqueting Hall on 5 November for the vacant title.

Rankin held the International Boxing Organisation version briefly in 2019.

"It would mean everything to me to win the WBA world title," she said.

"The WBA is one of the 'big four' world titles, so to be able to take that back to Scotland is a huge goal."

Rankin won against South African Kholosa Ndobayini in March, while Lindberg, who herself previously held the International Boxing Federation title, lost to World Boxing Organisation middleweight champion Savannah Marshall in April.

The Swede was a late replacement for that contest but at 44 will view facing Rankin as perhaps her last chance for a major title.

Rankin, who lost the IBO title to another Swede, Patricia Berghult, a few months after winning it in 2019, is ranked third by the WBA, with Lindberg fourth.