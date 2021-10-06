Fury calls out 'weak' Wilder in pre-fight news conference

Fury v Wilder III Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Date: Saturday, 9 October (approx. 04:00 BST on Sunday, 10 October). Coverage: Live text updates on BBC Sport website.

Tyson Fury goaded Deontay Wilder into a shouting match at the final news conference before their trilogy fight.

They meet in Las Vegas this weekend with Fury making the first defence of his WBC world heavyweight title.

A tense affair erupted during the closing statements as Fury insisted Wilder's legacy was tarnished.

"You're in denial and you're getting knocked out. Do yourself a favour and retire from boxing. Your legacy is in bits," Fury said.

"Even all your excuses have been destroyed. You're a weak man."

Wilder rose to the taunts and insisted his opponent had no power over him.

"I don't have to fight another day in my life, I am good - can you say the same thing? Nervous energy," he replied as Fury insulted him.

"My family have an understanding, my children have an understanding, that daddy has a dangerous job - no other sport has claimed as many lives as boxing, they understand."

With tensions rising, the face-off was abandoned as Top Rank boss Bob Arum shouted from the side of the stage that there was to be no staredown.

Fury takes aim at Wilder

It was a tense affair before the first question was even asked as Wilder sunk into his chair and Fury refused to take his seat. In a bright suit covered in the WBC logo, Fury was shirtless under his jacket while Wilder wore his headphones and repeatedly checked his phone.

At their last news conference in June, Wilder had kept his headphones on, refusing to answer questions, but this time he was keen to speak, his opening gambit: "I don't have nothing to prove."

Wilder, 35, suffered a technical knockout defeat by the 33-year-old Briton 20 months ago, after their first fight was drawn.

The American made a string of bizarre excuses for the loss - the first of his professional career - and insisted Fury "cheated" by tampering with his gloves and that his own ring-walk outfit was too heavy and drained him of his energy.

The American refused to walk back any of his claims and Fury branded his rival a "weak person".

"My energy is like my mind, very violent," Wilder added. "I don't regret it, I will go to my grave believing in what I believe in.

"One thing about it, men lie, women lie, but your eyes don't lie what you see - people can believe what they want, but the eyes don't lie and it only made me better as a man to see certain facts, it made me hungrier than before.

"I wouldn't take it back, I needed it, it was a blessing in disguise."

Fury was clearly unamused by Wilder's comments.

He said: "I don't care because it is obviously coming from an unwell person - he accused me of everything, his team, trainer, the suit [he wore on the way to the ring], injuries, the Athletic State Commission of Nevada, the ref - if he had come out with one excuse it might have been believable.

"What it tells me is he is a weak person who I am going to knock spark out on Saturday night.

"He is even copying me, he's got no T-shirt on today. I am famous for wearing no shirts in press conference - I know I am an inspiring person, but you are supposed to be the Bronze Bomber, do your own thing."

Tyson Fury's first coach Steve Egan recalls his first meeting with the boxer at age 14

'The truth will set you free'

Wilder kept his cool until the final moments, and as Fury demanded an explanation for the final face-off, the American heavyweight made his exit.

Fury questioned Wilder's legacy throughout the news conference, but the American insisted all the pressure was on the defending WBC champion.

"When you know the truth, they say the truth will set you free, I have no pressure, there is nothing to lose, everything to gain," Wilder said.

"All the pressure is on him. Your legacy only dies when the man dies, when the desire and fire in your heart dies, when that dies so does your legacy, and I am well alive.

"We have got a lot of things in line, in order, this is what the world needs to know, there is a lot of things I could put out there, but silence is golden."

'You'll be back at the fast food chain'

Fury held nothing back during a media session that lasted just over half an hour - including two breaks.

It has been months since the heavyweights have seen each other and Fury was brimming with confidence as he tried to tear chunks off his rival, promising another devastating performance on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

"The first two-time heavyweight champion of the world who never lost a fight, history-maker," Fury said.

"Wilder said I only won the second fight because I cheated, but then he changes his whole team, trains as hard as he ever has. I ask, if I only won because I cheated, what was the point of changing everything? No-one can answer, so have egg in your face.

"He says he wants to do bad things to me and hurt me, for those who hold a hot coal with the intention of throwing it at somebody, they are the ones who get burned. I don't want to hurt Deontay Wilder, I just want to beat him in a fight.

"Guess what, after this fight you will be back at the fast food chain you were working at early in your career."