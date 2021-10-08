Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III: Who will win trilogy bout in Las Vegas?

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III: Fury tells Wilder to retire
Fury v Wilder III
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Date: Saturday, 9 October (approx. 04:00 BST on Sunday, 10 October).
One of 2021's most anticipated bouts will roar into action in Las Vegas on Saturday as heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet for a third time.

Britain's Fury will defend his WBC crown against the American, who he stopped in the seventh round during their second fight 20 months ago.

It was Wilder's first defeat of a 44-fight professional career and sparked him into accusing Fury of cheating.

"Deep down in his soul, he knows he lost and he'll lose again," said Fury.

"After this fight, he'll be back working in that fast food chain that he was working at earlier on in his career. It's retirement for him.

"You're in denial and you're getting knocked out. Do yourself a favour and retire - your legacy's in bits, all the excuses, you've been destroyed. No one's even believed you, everyone's laughing at you. You're a weak man."

In the weigh-in both were the heaviest they have been for a professional fight with Fury at 19st 11lb and Wilder coming in at 17st.

There was no face-off as usual, with promoter Bob Arum having said he felt the process treats fighters like "animals" and that he did not want them getting hurt before their bout.

Head to head

The pair first met in December 2018 in a bout that ended in a controversial draw, but Fury was rewarded for taking the fight to his opponent last time out.

Afterwards, Wilder blamed the weight of his ring walk costume for draining his energy but also suggested Fury's gloves were tampered with.

Since then, the 35-year-old has parted ways with coach Mark Breland, who threw in the towel against Fury, and brought in former heavyweight opponent Malik Scott.

"I ask the question, if I only won because I cheated, what was the point of changing everything and doing all this other work?" said Fury in a heated final news conference.

"I don't care because obviously it's coming from an unwell person. He accused me of everything: His team, his trainer, the suit, injuries, the State Athletic Commission of Nevada, the referee.

"If he'd have come out with one of these excuses, it would have been believable but not 50 of them. He can believe what he wants, what it tells me is that he's a weak person who I'm going to knock spark out on Saturday night."

Why the long wait?

Following the coronavirus pandemic, Fury was set to take on Anthony Joshua - who has since lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk - in an all-British undisputed contest in the summer.

But Wilder's team took their case for a rematch clause to court and an arbitration ruling stated Fury had to fight the Alabaman again.

The trilogy bout was then delayed in July after Fury contracted coronavirus, meaning one year, seven months and 18 days after they last entered the ring the pair will finally meet again on Saturday.

"Deontay's dream is to get this match and I don't usually act arrogant, but I do believe Deontay is going to knock him out this time," Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told the BBC's 5 Live Boxing podcast.

"There is no rematch, this is it - anything is open to negotiation. After the fight, I don't think Fury will want any more of Deontay - but if he does and we can't get Joshua or Usyk because they are fighting each other, who knows? But my gut is we will have seen the last of each other."

Who are former champions backing?

Tyson Fury's first coach Steve Egan recalls his first meeting with the boxer at age 14

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis believes Fury is the better boxer and is backing him to win if the fight goes the distance - but if it comes down to a knockout, he is going for Wilder.

"I believe that Tyson Fury has a lot more tools and weapons that he can use in his arsenal," he told BBC Sport.

"I think if Deontay went back and learned a couple of tricks he can put to use, he'll have a good time in there as well. So all around, it is going to be a good fight."

Meanwhile, Frank Bruno, who won the WBC heavyweight title in 1995, is confident his fellow Briton can get the job done.

"I think Tyson won't just beat him again - he's a much better boxer than Wilder and he'll school him," said Bruno.

"Fury will be going in nearly five stone heavier than Wilder and, if he boxes smart, and wears him down, that will make a big difference.

"But you have to be wary of Wilder's windmill punch. He's got a big punch, not much else, but you have to give him a puncher's chance.

"As long as Tyson Fury doesn't get involved with this guy, a very dangerous hard puncher... don't get stupid. This guy's got pure power but nothing else.

"I think Tyson's got it under control. I hope so. I think Tyson Fury will knock him out."

Will Wilder's changes pay off?

Tyson Fury has never seen this Deontay Wilder before - trainer Scott

In new trainer Scott, Wilder has brought in someone he says he "loves deeply" and makes it a "family team" but also someone he defeated in a first-round knockout in 2014.

"I am a student of boxing, Deontay ruled the division and was using one weapon but sometimes two or three," said Scott.

"I've watched him in the gym for 10 years, sparring guys from different walks of life stylistically, and watched him be creative but when he gets in the fight, he'll use just one or two tools.

"He got content using one weapon to knock people out - I went into his tool box and made sure we drilled it over and over again.

"I don't have him doing choreographed pad work, ducking down to the ground - he is fighting a tall guy. I don't want my fighter catching punches, I want him to slip punches, parry punches.

"He's more dynamic, more open-minded and this is the best Deontay Wilder people are going to see."

What about Fury versus AJ?

Two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua said he was "not too bothered" who won this bout but tipped Wilder for a knockout. However, British fans have been longing to see him face off against Fury.

Joshua's loss to Usyk complicates matters further, with the winner on Saturday likely to want a chance to unify the division by fighting the Ukrainian.

Lewis, the last man to hold all the heavyweight belts at the turn of the century, believes Fury's goal is "becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world".

"I believe he will go for Usyk," he said. "The Joshua fight will always be there but Usyk is there and that's the ultimate goal right now, to get all the belts.

"Joshua is part of the top five, top six, so he can fight any of those guys.

"But the fact that the fight never came when they were champions, I think people are still excited by that fight, want to see that match up and still want to see who will win."

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:16

    The fact that there is a trilogy is an absolute joke, when will boxing authorities prevent fighters signing multi-fight contracts. It never used to be like that and its preventing real boxing fans seeing the fights we want to see.

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 18:28

      Champ20ns replied:
      The only thing fans can do is watch MMA instead. Because Boxing isn't going to change for the better.

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 18:13

    Lets be honest, for the sake of boxing we all hope that fury wins again. Someone who has no boxing ability other than a massive right hand is not worthy of being a world champ. Plus the guy is absolutely delusional

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 18:33

    What about Fury V AJ? Well nobody really cares anymore as AJ got knocked out by a fat Mexican then schooled by a cruiserweight. They will care even less if Fury loses this weekend. I doubt he will but sadly like so many other potential huge fights the moment has well and truly passed. IMO Hearn is to blame for refusing a 50/50 purse split when both were undefeated.

  • Comment posted by Meatheadrhino, today at 18:31

    If Wilder couldn't knock fury out in the 12th round of their first fight when he'd not fought for ages, was knackered and had all his issues pre-fight whilst Wilder remained active, he'll never do it. He's just a one trick pony with no class - Come on Sir Tyson we're all behind you, you are an amazing sportman, role model and a true Great.

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 18:42

    When are this lot going to unify the WBA IBO WBU RING WBU IBA BOXREC LINEAR IBU IBF WBC TPLBB and all the others. How can a sport be taken seriously with several people all with the title world champion?

    • Reply posted by Seneca, today at 18:47

      Seneca replied:
      It works in the WWE, doesn’t it. And EVERYBODY takes wrestling seriously.

      Boxing’s no different. Prearranged matches, prearranged outcomes, huge amounts of money, pretty mediocre acting…

  • Comment posted by KC, today at 18:32

    Anyone that believes Wilder will win is basing this purely on a hunch, all the evidence from the previous two fights indicates a Fury win, I would rather see Tyson take the fight to the big dosser and remove any question marks involving a points decision.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:19

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      I agree and believe fury to be far superior. Think that's been safely proven already however as boring as it is to say you can never count someone like wilder out due to his right hand. That said I see and TF win and don't think it goes the distance.

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 18:33

    The only reason why this fight has piqued my interest is the continued bizarre behaviour being exhibited by Wilder.

    The nonsensical excuses and allegations combined with those weird lyrical, pseudo-poetic monologues insinuate that he probably has some sort of narcissistic personality disorder.

    I've never seem a sportsman so removed from reality and I honestly can't wait until his career is over.

  • Comment posted by AndyB, today at 18:27

    After losing the first two fights (no way Wilder earned a draw in the first fight) Wilder is very fortunate to get a third fight.
    Think Fury wins again and Wilder rides off into the sunset with his millions.

    • Reply posted by RonnyRaygun, today at 18:32

      RonnyRaygun replied:
      I agree, but, against ANYONE else, Wilder would have won by KO in the first fight. I’m still amazed that Fury got up from that combination and had the better of the rest of the round. Total legend!

  • Comment posted by Derp, today at 18:12

    Tyson Fury saved the face of UK boxing from the embarrassment of UK media darling Anthony Joshua when he came back after three years off to step in when AJ avoided Deontay Wilder for 18 months.,

    God bless Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

    AJ is a joke.

    • Reply posted by will, today at 18:17

      will replied:
      Shows how gullible you are. AJ was instrumental in reigniting boxing among casual fans (such as yourself, clearly) and bringing new money to the sport. Everyone's eating off of that right now.

      It's also on record that Wilder avoided AJ. Wilder himself has admitted on Twitter that he chose to not fight him.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 19:01

    I have a feeling that Wilder will win, and only based on odds that after 3 bouts he will get crazy lucky with that 'battle axe' of a punch.

    I want Fury to win for no other reason that he epitomizes entertainment and he is honest with his life...God speed big fella x

    • Reply posted by leeroymcfc, today at 21:32

      leeroymcfc replied:
      Fury has been hit with his battle axe punch before, and got back up, in the 12th round. I don't think a lorry could ko fury to be honest.

  • Comment posted by RonnyRaygun, today at 18:26

    If you’ve watched Wilder in the past, you may have noticed that he is only successful when allowed enough space to quickly step forward and throw the overhand right - it’s almost like he learnt how to box by playing computer games.
    Fury has too much skill to be easily caught like that, and by staying close, Wilder can’t utilise that weapon.
    I’ll be surprised if it lasts as long as last time.

    • Reply posted by Tosh, today at 20:45

      Tosh replied:
      44 fights & 1 loss and you say he's only successful when allowed... While I think Tyson will deservedly win he's certainly not up against an Atari boxing opponent he's matched with a man who would odds on beat my all time favourite heavyweight champ (Lennox) & yours (whoever).

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 19:16

    If Fury’s fit then he wins … PERIOD !
    He’ll punish him constantly throughout and see a 5/6 stoppage by K.O … truly believe that this time Fury will finish the job and put him to bed once and for all.’

  • Comment posted by Travel Man, today at 19:21

    Wilder was a bad loser last time with lame excuses, he does not deserve title of World Champ, retire him Tyson .

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 18:22

    its not beyond the imagination that Wilder ends up with all 4 belts.

    Let's all hope Fury puts a stop to that particular nightmare.

  • Comment posted by Boris, today at 18:39

    Tyson should beat the “crying windmill “ then move onto and dismantle Joshua before beating Usyk. Job done retire in glory .

  • Comment posted by DCG1987, today at 18:41

    Fury is so box clever - he’s creates a tailored game plan for every fight and it works. I don’t see this one been any different - COME ON TYSON!

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 18:03

    Fury won the past two so he will win the 3rd which no one is bothered about, heavyweight boxing is a joke, they all avoid each other or have endless rematch clauses.

    • Reply posted by  l Am Not Lord Lucan, today at 18:32

       l Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      Fury lost the 1st one had the ref decided not to cheat and extend the count.. which he came out and admitted finally.

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 21:59

    What happens if Wilder actually wins? There must be a clause by Fury demanding a rematch. Technically, how many of these fights could there be? I'm not sure I'd have much appetite for "Wilder-Fury 9, This Time It's Personal!" or "Fury-Wilder 10, Tokyo Drift!"

    • Reply posted by leeroymcfc, today at 23:09

      leeroymcfc replied:
      🤣 tokyo drift. Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by old_boy, today at 20:57

    Watching them on TV earlier was like like watching two 4 year olds having an argument - "You're a liar." " No, you're a liar." "Am not!" "You are!"

  • Comment posted by topcat, today at 19:47

    Fury by ko

