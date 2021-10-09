Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on 2021-10-09

Fury v Wilder
Fury delivered the knockout blow in the 11th round

Tyson Fury delivered a thrilling 11th-round knockout against Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown as their trilogy bout produced another classic on an electric night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Twenty months since Fury dethroned the American, the 33-year-old had to show all his resolve and resilience to extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights after twice being floored in the fourth round.

Fury sent his opponent sprawling in an explosive third, only to see Wilder recover and the Briton found himself on the end of the Bronze Bomber's huge right hand twice in quick succession.

Wilder was hanging on by the end of the seventh but was still in a gruelling fight come the 10th, when Fury knocked him down once more, before delivering the final blow in the 11th to bring this particular chapter of heavyweight boxing to a close.

"I was down a couple of times, I was hurt, Wilder is a strong puncher," said Fury.

"It was a great fight. I will not make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best.

"Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver."

Tyson Fury
Fury celebrates in the ring with his belt and his entourage, including wife Paris

Fury shows he is never beaten

This might not have been the fight Fury wanted but, after a controversial draw in their first meeting in 2018 and seventh-round stoppage from Fury last time out, it again delivered the blockbuster battle the Las Vegas crowd was craving.

Tensions had been simmering throughout fight week and only continued to bubble as Wilder's delayed entrance left the arena waiting, before the lights finally went down and the American, who listed his elaborate and heavy ring-walk outfit as one of the excuses for his loss to Fury last year, emerged in a more understated fur-lined gown.

But what's a few minutes when this classic tussle was more than a year in the making?

Fury, dressed as a Roman centurion, followed to a backdrop of AC/DC as both fighters stepped inside the ropes for the first time since their explosive meeting at the MGM Grand in February 2020.

That was pre-pandemic and the Morecambe-based boxer was buoyed by the thousands of UK fans who had flooded to Las Vegas to support their charge, but travel restrictions meant there was never going to be the boisterous following for the British hopeful this time.

But the local support could not help but be wowed by Fury once more as he again proved that, despite finding himself on the canvas, you can never write this man off.

Wilder came out looking to dictate from the opening bell with a series of jabs to the body as Fury took his time to size up a remodelled opponent, one new trainer Malik Scott says has more in his tool box than previously shown.

Wilder's new regime came amid question marks around Fury's own preparation - the original summer fight date was scrapped when he contracted Covid-19 and quickly rescheduled for October and Fury then had to rush home to the UK to be with wife Paris for the birth of their sixth child, Athena.

The American had also closed the gap in terms of weight, and despite Fury coming in 39lbs more than his opponent both were the heaviest of their professional careers at 19st 11lbs to Wilder's 17st.

But it was Fury who then began to dominate after Wilder's brisk opening exchange and a huge left-right combination sent the Alabaman to the ground.

The 35-year-old survived the count and, rejuvenated by the bell, felled Fury with a mammoth right of his own in the fourth and followed with another to send the champion tumbling twice in the same round for the first time in his career, as the anticipation of an upset grew.

Fury, though, rose from there on and a determined Wilder had been hanging on for several rounds when he was knocked down again in the 10th, before the champion finally landed a right that ended the fight after 11 enthralling rounds.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder
Referee Russell Mora calls the fight after Wilder was floored for the third time

'I am the greatest heavyweight champion of my era'

Fury has passed every challenge thrown his way but to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000 he will need to take the titles held by Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian looks set to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch first to see if the Briton can win back his WBF, IBF and WBO crowns, but in Fury's mind there is no doubt as to who is the greatest heavyweight of this enticing era.

"I have proved time and again that I can never be written off," he added. "I didn't have my best performance but I pulled it out of the bag when it needed to be done.

"He did keep getting up but it was that final right hand to the side of the head that finished him.

"I wasn't hurt. You get hit, you wake up on the floor. I got up and was very conscious the whole time. I was one punch away from knocking him out in the whole fight.

"I am the greatest heavyweight champion of my era, without a doubt. Number one. If you play with fire long enough you will get burned."

A tale of five knockdowns...

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder
Round three - Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder early on in the fight
Deontay Wilder knocks down Tyson Fury
Round four - It looked dire for Deontay Wilder after round three, but he came back with a stinging right hand that sent Fury to the floor
Deontay Wilder knocks down Tyson Fury
Round four - Deontay Wilder sends Tyson Fury to the ground for a second time in a stunning comeback effort
Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder for a second time
Round 10 - Tyson Fury knocks Deontay Wilder down for a second time with a crushing right hand
Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder
Round 11 - Tyson Fury lands a huge right hand that sends Deontay Wilder plunging to the mat for the knockout
580 comments

  • Comment posted by silas, today at 05:51

    I think it's fortune in disguise when AJ reflects on his defeat to Usyk.

    He doesn't have a prayer against the mighty Fury.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 06:05

      Pandemania replied:
      Wow 👏 😮 what a fight that was ... AJ would stand no chance with these.

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, today at 05:49

    Fury is just too good. Joshua wouldn't have stood a chance.

    • Reply posted by Wut, today at 06:24

      Wut replied:
      Agreed. Nothing more than a bodybuilder with a bit of power. A more hench slightly less powerful Wilder. Both of them aren't up to much and I'm pleased they're out of it.

  • Comment posted by We re just double checking this comment, today at 05:46

    Fair play to Wilder, the man does not know when to quit.

    Fury was dominant against a man that does not know when he is beat.

    Much respect to the loser in this fight.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 05:53

      Celts replied:
      He deserved to win, but would hardly say dominant.

      He still got knocked down twice and was only slightly ahead on the scorecards. Neither of these 2 have anything on the great heavy weights of the past!

  • Comment posted by danology, today at 05:49

    No doubts now Fury No1

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 06:03

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Christmas single coming out?

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 05:49

    God that big son of a gun can sing 🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 06:05

      Pandemania replied:
      😃One of a kind aint he

  • Comment posted by andrew rowe, today at 05:51

    After his dance with Joshua the other week I’m sure Usyk will now understand what proper heavyweight boxing looks like. Both Fury and Wilder deserve credit as that was a real war.

    • Reply posted by tleaf100, today at 06:29

      tleaf100 replied:
      But plenty of big bombers been taken down by smaller blokes.
      I've not seen usyk in ring, if he can actually box, then he might beat fury.
      Fury not that good against boxers, look at the trouble fury had with an old, under prepared klitschko, and that was only with a very iffy set of judges points.
      No-one is un-beatable.

  • Comment posted by Statistic, today at 05:52

    Fury vs AJ = Pitbull vs Poodle

    • Reply posted by mr Smith , today at 05:53

      mr Smith replied:
      At best

  • Comment posted by Jim Brown, today at 05:51

    Fury the best heavyweight of the past 20 years.

    The greatest of his generation.

    He would batter AJ

    • Reply posted by JesterGoose, today at 06:31

      JesterGoose replied:
      Best of last 10 yeah, but last 20.... I think prime Vitali would give him a great fight and would possibly win. But no doubt Fury ius the best of his generation and will be regarded as a great heavyweight in generations to come.

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 05:47

    Unreal performance from Fury. Wilder showed heart, but just needs to retire. I cannot see another heavyweight out there that can beat Fury. Too big, too strong and too skillful. Hats off to him.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 05:51

      Celts replied:
      Why does he need to retire?

  • Comment posted by bbc waste, today at 05:54

    Fury showed his class tonight even though he was careless on a number of occasions. He's cemented his place as a great heavyweight. As for Wilder, a poor loser and should retire!

    • Reply posted by micky1up, today at 05:57

      micky1up replied:
      yes and eddy the eagle was the best we had

  • Comment posted by --, today at 05:55

    Joshua watching at home glad he lost to Usyk - Fury would absolutely batter him

  • Comment posted by J3YB, today at 05:46

    Good entertainment. The better boxer won. Bided his time, picked his shots as we would expect him to. Wilder is a great athlete, but was outboxed today. Again, as we expected.

    • Reply posted by kblomer91, today at 05:49

      kblomer91 replied:
      Unbelievable heart from Wilder but the better man won again. What a great trilogy!

  • Comment posted by Nabz, today at 05:51

    The things AJ will do to avoid Fury. Triggering a rematch clause before the fury’s fight just showed that AJ has no intention to face fury and it doing everything possible to stay out of his firing line.

    Well done Fury. Time to unify the belts next and fight Usyk.

    • Reply posted by howaythelads, today at 06:06

      howaythelads replied:
      I'm a fan of both, but that's not why he triggered it. It's to get his 3 belts back that had to have 3 championship fights for, without those, there is no undisputed. I think AJ will win the rematch... the we can have out classic

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 05:47

    Heavy weight champion master class
    AJ nothing on tyson

  • Comment posted by Valarinz, today at 05:52

    Anyone with half the courage and heart of Wilder will definitely make it in life, dude just kept going

    • Reply posted by JesterGoose, today at 06:38

      JesterGoose replied:
      He will but for hius own good he needs to stop boxing. He is 36 this year, and has lots of miles on the clock and has had 2 bad beatings in his last 2 fights.

      He's a very rich man after the Fury fights.He needs to move on from being a boxer for his own sake.

  • Comment posted by notasthickasyoumightthink, today at 05:50

    DW may be tough but has no class as after the fight showed.

    Get in Tyson!

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 06:16

      Neil replied:
      I missed the post fight stuff what did DW do?

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 05:56

    Wilder, a warrior, but an idiot sore loser

    Tyson - LEGEND

    • Reply posted by courtslcfc, today at 06:09

      courtslcfc replied:
      A sore loser how? By being escorted away from the ring with a doctor? Get a grip he took a pasting, he couldn't walk, he was being held up as he shuffled down the tunnel.

  • Comment posted by THE BRIGHTSON, today at 05:57

    My word Fury has a chin of steel. No way AJ can last 5 rounds with Fury. I don't think he can be defeated by knockout. Whoever beats him if any, will beat Fury on points.. My word Fury looks so impressive..

    • Reply posted by ashleyf1986, today at 06:00

      ashleyf1986 replied:
      I think AJ gives Fury a better fight then Wilder as he has more technical ability and he hits very hard so theres more to think about for Fury! That said I dont think he will win. FURY is the King ! Amazing fight tonight and the rightful end to the trilogy

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 05:51

    What a superhuman effort by Wilder. He must be badly hurt. I suspect he lost a few teeth too. Fury must have one huge set of lungs to carry that weight around and take the fight to Wilder for 10 rounds like he did. What a fight. What a dominant display by Fury. He is quite simply the very best the heavyweight division has to offer. 19st+ and he moves like a middle weight.

  • Comment posted by david4663, today at 05:51

    What a fight! Well done Tyson Fury, fair play to Wilder too, he kept going and gave it his all but Fury was just too good for him. What a chin Fury has! Amazing 👏

