'Wilder has been a good dance partner, but it's done' - Fury proud to retain crown

Tyson Fury's dressing room was overflowing with joy after his epic victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

The WBC champion retained his belt with a stunning 11th-round knockout of Wilder in their trilogy fight, storming to victory despite suffering two knockdowns in the fourth round.

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Steve Bunce was invited into the dressing room and soaked up the atmosphere after what will go down as one of the best bouts in heavyweight history.

"Take it from me, it was joyous," Bunce said on the 5 Live Boxing podcast. "The dressing room was full of Fury's family and friends. His brothers Tommy Fury and Shane were there, as well as Fury's wife Paris and his sparring partner Joseph Parker."

Parker and Tommy Fury are both professional boxers and neither could quite believe what they had witnessed.

"I'm lost for words, that was one of the most exciting trilogies that I've ever seen, it was incredible, both men showed a lot of heart and gave it everything they had but the best man came out on top, the Gypsy King," said Parker, who trained with Fury for several months earlier this year.

"They gave it everything from the first round and when you have two fighters giving it everything from the beginning that makes for a great, great, great fight."

"He's the best to ever do it," an equally excited Tommy said.

"Can you tell me a better atmosphere? This is off the scale, I'm just going to enjoy it and soak it all in, what a man."

Fury, 33, stepped out of the shower to loud cheers, wearing only his shorts and a red cap before former undisputed champion Lennox Lewis entered the room.

"Unbelievable, great fight. You showed great heart, great determination and ring IQ. Great job, enjoy it," Lewis said.

The British heavyweight, who serenaded the crowd in the ring after his knockout, insisted he could have gone on for another 36 minutes.

"I'm alright you know, I could go another 12 rounds not a problem, fit as a fiddle, healthy as a trout, I even managed to get a song in at the end," Fury said.

"I was listening to what [coach] Sugarhill [Steward] was saying in rounds nine, 10 and 11 and he was like this should be done now, get him out of here and he was like the big dog gets them out of there and that's what you are meant to do."

He added: "I appreciate all of the support all through the years, I used to be a handsome rogue but now I'm just a bald-headed fat fella who can fight like King Kong."

As Fury peeled off to continue celebrating with his team, Steward was keeping close to his fighter, clearly delighted.

"It was an extraordinary fight for both men, for Deontay Wilder showing his toughness and courage and for Tyson Fury being a big dog coming out on top," he said.

"Was I worried at any point? No, it gets rough, you've got to know how to dig down and change gears and get going."

"I'm super proud, that's why I'm standing up here so you can see me all day," he added. "I'm only 5'9" so, if I stand up here he can see me at the corner of his eye all the time."