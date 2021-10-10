Deontay Wilder has suffered back-to-back defeats

Deontay Wilder will struggle to make a comeback after his second defeat by Tyson Fury, according to Richie Woodhall.

The Bronze Bomber was beaten in his trilogy fight with Fury in Las Vegas despite producing a much-improved performance and twice knocking his opponent down in the fourth round.

"Physically I think he can come back, but mentally I don't think he can reach that height again, of getting that desire back," Woodhall said on the BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing podcast.

"He could maybe face the winner of (Oleksandr) Usyk and (Anthony) Joshua [after their rematch].

"If AJ can pull that off, AJ v Wilder for me is a more attractive fight than Usyk and Wilder but [it's a question of] whether he has the desire.

"He's just been involved in three of the biggest fights in the heavyweight boxing history and he's took a hiding in two of them.

"Can he get up now, can he rebuild mentally? I don't think he probably can."

You have to give Wilder's corner credit'

Twenty months ago Wilder's rematch with Fury was cut short by Mark Breland when the coach threw in the towel in the seventh round. Wilder fired Breland as a result and promoted Malik Scott to head coach.

Scott revealed before the trilogy match he had promised Wilder he would not pull him out at any stage and this time round it was the referee who called off the fight in the 11th round.

"I think the corner got that right," Woodhall said of Scott's decision to keep a hurt Wilder in the fight on Saturday.

"He kept his faith in the boxer thinking he can still pull this out and right up until the end he was still in it with a chance of landing a big, big shot.

"So, I think you have to give credit to Malik Scott there, he got that right, he should have stayed in there. For me where Malik Scott got it wrong is putting the bulk on, conditioning him in a way where he's gone up to 17st.

"I thought that was a mistake because I agreed he's got the tools in the bag and he got to use these tools in terms of the jab but surely using the jab with lighter feet, a lighter frame would have been better."

'The only one who beats Tyson is himself'

While Wilder considers his future, fight fans are asking what is next for Fury. The Gypsy King will have to wait for an undisputed bout and is likely to be ordered by the WBC to fight the winner of Dillian Whyte v Otto Wallin.

Woodhall believes Fury will be considered the best heavyweight of his era when he eventually retires, but questioned what was left for the fighter to achieve.

"Can he get up now for these really big fights?" he said.

'The best heavyweight fight I've seen live' - Warren on 'outstanding' Fury-Wilder bout

"The only thing that beats Tyson for me is himself in terms of complacency.

"We've seen great fighters in the past, Lennox Lewis who got complacent twice, complacency can creep into any boxer and that's what I wouldn't want for Tyson Fury.

"I'm a little bit worried there because what's going to motivate him now to comeback and retain and defend his title?

"Something like an AJ fight if he can beat Usyk, that would sell and that would motivate Tyson Fury but apart from that I can't see what's going to motivate him.

"They're talking about Dillian Whyte but Tyson needs a good long break now and can he come back?"