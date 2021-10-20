Last updated on .From the section Boxing

The winner of the Whyte v Wallin bout would have been the WBC's mandatory challenger to Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte's heavyweight bout with Otto Wallin this month has been called off after the Briton suffered a shoulder injury.

The 33-year-old was due to face the Swedish fighter at the O2 Arena on 30 October, with the winner in line to face WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Whyte suffered the shoulder injury several weeks ago in training but it got worse on Monday, his team said.

"I am devastated as I had a great camp and was in great shape," he said.

"I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out and would have done so in the first half of the fight."

Matchroom still plan to go ahead with their 30 October show and Chantelle Cameron will now headline with a WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine super-lightweight unification clash with American Mary McGee.

"Dillian carried this injury for the last couple of weeks but it worsened in sparring on Monday night and it was impossible for him to continue," said Matchroom's Eddie Hearn.

"It's a huge shame because Dillian had a great camp before the injury and was ready to go."