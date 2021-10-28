Chantelle Cameron bids to become a unified champion on Saturday

When Chantelle Cameron turned professional in 2017, she never thought she would be a boxing world champion.

Her amateur career was a success, having switched to boxing aged 18 after a stellar kickboxing career.

She had reservations about joining the paid ranks, but when Katie Taylor turned pro in 2016, new opportunities for women boxers began to open up.

The Northampton fighter took the plunge, joined forces with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions and began training under Shane McGuigan. After Cameron went 8-0, however, she made the decision to gut her team, linking up with Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis in Manchester and eventually signing a deal with Matchroom.

"I didn't even think being world champion was possible," the 30-year-old WBC light-welterweight champion told BBC Sport.

"I think before I joined Jamie and Nigel I didn't really believe in myself. I'm a slow-burner kind of person.

"When we got the world title shot [against Adriana Araujo last year], that was a 'wow' moment. I'd won a world title but I didn't think I'd get a unification fight.

"I just didn't think these things would happen. Then you have your defence and I was a little disheartened because I really wanted to go for undisputed."

By Cameron's own account, her career has "rocketed" in the past three years. She now faces the biggest fight of her life - a unification bout with American and IBF light-welterweight champion Mary McGee.

But two weeks ago, a relaxed Cameron is sitting at the side of the ring in Moore's gym in Astley. It's on an industrial estate and the walls are plastered with old fight posters. Moore's European bout with Michele Piccirillo in 2009 stands out, as does a gigantic one of retired heavyweight David Price at the far end of the gym.

Cameron appears at home there, with two big leather chairs facing a ring that dominates the space. She laughs with Moore as he laces up her gloves before a workout, and even gets heckled by her coach as she does interviews.

"A perfect fit," Cameron says of her team. "If it weren't for Jamie and Nigel, I don't think there's another team I'd fit in to. It's laid back and fun, there's no pressure. It makes it fun and enjoyable."

Cameron didn't always feel so relaxed - she considered quitting boxing after leaving her previous coach. "I never look back, I focus on the future," Cameron says.

There is plenty to look forward to for the world champion in a boom time for women's boxing. She watched Savannah Marshall demolish Lolita Muzeya in her first title defence to set up a potential unification fight with superstar Claressa Shields. "I expected nothing else, she's a class act," Cameron says of Marshall, who she has known since they were 18 on the Team GB squad.

Marshall headlined that night in Newcastle and Cameron is now top of the bill at the O2 Arena in Dublin after Dillian Whyte pulled out of his fight with Otto Wallin. Marshall said before her fight she was worried people might leave before she boxed, and Cameron admits those thoughts sometimes creep into her head.

"There is still people who don't like women boxing and even in my head sometimes I think people won't want to watch me fight because I'm a woman," she said.

"It's just the way it is and I think it's got a long way to go, but it's getting there, slowly."

She added: "That's why I think it's important women work together and stick together, keep pushing it and one day it'll be on a par with the men."

Big egos and fight personas are certainly harder to come by in the female ranks of boxing, and Cameron says she is not interested in bad-mouthing opponents.

"If you're a good fighter, why do you need to have a persona?" Cameron said.

"I'd rather just be me than go round with a bit of an attitude. There's no need for it."

"There are less egos in women's boxing and I think it's good as well. Women show each other respect, because it is a sport that's growing," she continued. "It's good how women are always supporting each other."

Should Cameron beat McGee, she will fight either WBA champion Kali Reis or Jessica Camara in an undisputed bout next year. Reis and Camara fight on November 19.

Cameron became a history-maker when she won her WBC title, the first world champion Northampton has produced. With an undisputed title she thought she would never get the chance to fight for in her sights, Cameron is hungry for more.

"It gives me goosebumps. It's nerve-racking because I want it so bad," she said.

"But I think that's what puts me in the position I'm in. I'm hungry and determined.

"I'm going to do it because I can't see any other option. I've got to win those belts."

"I feel like this is my path," she continued. "I feel everything that's happened in my career, the ups and downs, changing gyms, coming to Manchester, winning my matches, winning my first title, feeling like I was going to be stuck with just one world title and never get to fight other champions, and then getting into this tournament - this feels like my path."