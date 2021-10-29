Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are both unbeaten as professional fighters

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have announced they will fight in a grudge match in the United States on 18 December.

The YouTuber and the British contender have confirmed the bout at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida, after a long-running feud on social media.

Paul wrote on Twitter: "Pucker up Timmy, it's time to kiss ur last name and ur family's boxing legacy goodbye."

Fury said: "Time to do what should've been done to you a long time ago… You're getting knocked spark out."

It will be an eight-round fight with the weight set at 13st 10lb (87.1kg, 192lbs).

American Paul, 24, extended his unbeaten record to four wins after a split decision victory over Tyron Woodley in August.

Fury is the half-brother of world champion Tyson Fury and starred on Love Island in 2019.

He fought on the undercard of Paul against Woodley and is also unbeaten, with the 22-year-old's seventh victory coming on points against Anthony Taylor in August.