Jake Paul and Tommy Fury to fight in grudge match

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are both unbeaten as professional fighters

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have announced they will fight in a grudge match in the United States on 18 December.

The YouTuber and the British contender have confirmed the bout at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida, after a long-running feud on social media.

Paul wrote on Twitter: "Pucker up Timmy, it's time to kiss ur last name and ur family's boxing legacy goodbye."

Fury said: "Time to do what should've been done to you a long time ago… You're getting knocked spark out."

It will be an eight-round fight with the weight set at 13st 10lb (87.1kg, 192lbs).

American Paul, 24, extended his unbeaten record to four wins after a split decision victory over Tyron Woodley in August.

Fury is the half-brother of world champion Tyson Fury and starred on Love Island in 2019.

He fought on the undercard of Paul against Woodley and is also unbeaten, with the 22-year-old's seventh victory coming on points against Anthony Taylor in August.

