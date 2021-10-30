Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Cameron clocked up a 15th successive victory

Chantelle Cameron became unified world light welterweight champion with a unanimous points win over Mary McGee.

The Northampton-born fighter scored 100-90, 99-91 and 99-92 to defend her WBC title against the IBF champion, and sealed the Ring magazine title.

Cameron, 30, is now one win away from being undisputed champion next year.

"She was tough, she took some shots, I always thought she'd be tough and powerful," said Cameron, who controlled an enthralling bout.

The fight topped the bill at London's O2 Arena after Dillian Whyte pulled out of his heavyweight clash against Otto Wallin with a shoulder injury.

Victory over the 35-year-old American was a 15th successive win for unbeaten Cameron and, with two major belts, she is now considered a unified champion within the division.

She will go on to face the winner of Jessica Camara and Kali Reis - who fight on 19 November on another Matchroom card in America - to decide the undisputed champion.

"It doesn't matter who I face next I'm taking the belts anyway," said Cameron.