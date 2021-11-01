Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lewis Williams is into the quarter-finals

AIBA World Boxing Championships Venue: Belgrade Arena, Serbia Dates: 1-6 November Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app from the quarter-finals.

Four British boxers will compete in finals week at the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Live coverage will begin on Tuesday and run through to Saturday on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

Lewis Williams, Conner Tudsbury, Sam Hickey and Reese Lynch are fighting for medals from an initial 21-strong squad.

Williams and Tudsbury will be assured of a medal if they come through their quarter-final bouts on Tuesday.

Tudsbury, 21, from Manchester is competing internationally for the third time this year, having boxed at the EUBC under-22 European championships and the Socikas tournament in Lithuania where he claimed a gold medal boxing at light-heavyweight (81kg).

On day seven in Belgrade, the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finalist beat Mexico's Reogelio Romero by unanimous points decision at cruiserweight.

Williams, 24, from Leamington Spa, recovered from a points deduction to earn his place in the heavyweight quarter-final with a victory over Ukraine's Rober Marton.

Two Scottish fighters are in action on Monday, hoping to secure their places in Tuesday's quarter-finals.

Dundee's Hickey goes up against Croatia's Gabrojel Veocic in the 75kg middleweight division after outpointing Bulgaria's Rami Kiwan on split decision.

In the evening session, North Lanarkshire's Lynch takes on Spain's Adrian Thiam Creus, in the 63.5kg light-welterweight division, having clinched a 4-1 split decision against Iranian Ashkan Reazaei last week.

BBC Coverage - live on iPlayer, BBC Sport app and Red Button

Tuesday, 2 November

Quarter-finals

12:00-15:00 GMT 86kg (cruiserweight) - Conner Tudsbury (Eng) v Victor Schelstraete (Bel)

17:00-20:30 92kg (heavyweight) - Lewis Williams (Eng) v Madiyar Saydrakhimov (Uzb)

Thursday, 4 November

Semi-finals

12:00-15:00 and 17:00-20:00

Friday, 5 November

Finals

17:00-18:40

Saturday, 6 November

Finals

17:00-19:05