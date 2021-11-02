Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Fauldhouse boxer Reese Lynch has made history by becoming Scotland's first-ever medallist at a senior World Championships.

The 20-year-old light welterweight defeated Sanatali Toltayev of Kazakhstanto to reach the semi-finals and guarantee at least a bronze.

Lynch will now face Kerem Oezmen of Turkey on Thursday evening for a place in Saturday's final.

The Scot earlier beat Iranian Ashkan Reazaei and Spain's Adrian Thiam Creus.