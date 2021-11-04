Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scotland's Reese Lynch had to settle for a bronze medal after losing his semi-final at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belgrade.

The Fauldhouse light-welterweight was already guaranteed a podium place, but succumbed to Kerem Oezmen of Turkey.

Lynch, 20, bows out having become Scotland's first-ever medallist at a senior World Championships.

Oezmen faces Cuba's Andy Cruz, who defeated Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov, in Saturday's final.

Lynch defeated Iranian Ashkan Reazaei and Spain's Adrian Thiam Creus before his unanimous points loss to Oezmen.