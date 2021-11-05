Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lewis Crocker successfully defended his WBO European welterweight title with an impressive seventh-round victory over Artem Haroyan at the Ulster Hall.

The Belfast fighter dropped his Armenian opponent in the sixth round with a left-hook and finished him with a strong body shot in the seventh.

Haroyan had fought bravely throughout but was counted out 47 seconds into the seventh round.

The win in his home city took Crocker's career record to 14-0.

Fighting in his home city for the first time since last February, as the main attraction on an undercard of local talent, the 24-year-old made a confident start.

He was on the front foot and dictating the pace of the fight, landing a number of strong body shots and good exchanges during the opening rounds.

While Crocker was always on top, Haroyan refused to make it easy for him and continually found a good response each time the taller fighter put him under pressure.

Patience was key for the Belfast man, though, and it paid off when a clean left hook from him in round six saw Haroyan go down before getting up after a count of eight.

Crocker's win was looking inevitable from that stage and he finished the job in the following round with a good combination to the body which delivered the victory.