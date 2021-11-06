Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Alvarez has only been beaten once in his career

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made history in Las Vegas by beating Caleb Plant to become the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion.

The 31-year-old knocked out Plant in the 11th round to unify all four major belts in fewer than 12 months.

The Mexican added the IBF belt to the WBA Super, WBC and WBO ones he already held.

He knocked Plant down twice in the 11th - first with a left hook then followed it with a right uppercut.

More to follow.