Joseph Parker (left) takes on Derek Chisora in their rematch in Manchester on 18 December

Heavyweight Derek Chisora is angry at the number of times he feels he has been "robbed" during his boxing career.

The Briton, 37, takes on New Zealand's former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in a rematch at Manchester Arena on 18 December.

Parker gained a split-decision points win over Chisora in a behind-closed-doors fight in Manchester in May.

"One hundred per cent I won that fight, I was more the pressure fighter, I was making it happen," said Chisora.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, he added: "I'm half excited and half not. I'm happy for the fight but might be disappointed what comes with the fight.

"I'm going to speak to my management company. We need an American referee and get good judges for this fight because so many times I've been robbed.

"It's one of those things but it gets a bit frustrating. Joseph Parker does not scare me. He doesn't have anything I'm scared of. He hasn't got power punches, I don't even know how they gave him the last fight."

Chisora has held the European, Commonwealth and British titles and fought Vitali Klitschko for the WBC world heavyweight title.

From 43 professional fights, Chisora has won 32 and lost 11, but eight of those defeats have been on points, including a narrow loss to Oleksandr Usyk, who has since beaten Anthony Joshua to become the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world champion.

Chisora floored Parker after only 10 seconds of their first bout, but the New Zealander recovered to get the verdict 115-113 on two cards, with one judge seeing the contest 116-111 in Chisora's favour.

"I've watched the fight back and I thought I won, he thought he won, that's why we're doing it again," said Parker, whose two defeats from 31 fights have come against Britons Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

"Derek is a tough guy - he comes forward, puts you under pressure, bites down on his gumshield and throws the kitchen sink at it.

"It's my goal to be a two-time world heavyweight champion and I'm well placed in the rankings so you have to take the opportunities when they come."