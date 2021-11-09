Last updated on .From the section Boxing

The fight is scheduled for four rounds with a 215-pound weight limit

Retired NFL running back Frank Gore and ex-NBA point guard Deron Williams will meet in a heavyweight boxing match on the undercard of Tommy Fury's fight with YouTuber Jake Paul.

Both had successful sporting careers, but have never boxed professionally.

"Expect fireworks," Gore, 38, told fans as he prepares to face Williams, 37, who has declared a lifelong interest in combat sports.

The four-round fight takes place in Tampa, Florida, on 18 December.

Gore played in the 2013 Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers and retired last season having clocked up the third highest rushing yards of all time. He played in five Pro Bowls and broke the NFL appearance record of 241 games during a career with five teams.

Williams won two Olympic titles with the USA team at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, and is a three-time NBA All-Star.

"Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days," said Williams, who won high school state wrestling championships growing up in Texas.

"Since 2015, I've had the privilege of owning an MMA gym. I've been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut."

Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, takes on Paul, brother of fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, in the main event cruiserweight contest.