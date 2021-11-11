Liam Williams to face rival Chris Eubank Jr in Cardiff

Liam Williams and Demetrius Andrade
Liam Williams lost his WBO world middleweight challenge against Demetrius Andrade

Liam Williams is to face rival Chris Eubank Jr in an all-British middleweight contest in Cardiff on 11 December.

Eubank Jr, 32, will look to continue his world-title bid when he meets Williams, 29, at the Motorpoint Arena

Welshman Williams described the bout on social media as a "massive fight" he has wanted for a long time.

England's Eubank Jr, who beat Wanik Awdijan last month, said it is "time to shut this loud mouth up".

Williams was defeated by Demetrius Andrade in his world-title bid back in April in Hollywood, but will have home support this time around.

Eubank Jr lost to Billy Joe Saunders on a split decision in 2014 and again on points to George Groves in 2018, but is determined to have a shot at the world title.

