Demetrius Andrade defends his title against Irishman Jason Quigley this Friday

Demetrius Andrade wants a fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez should he win his WBO middleweight title defence against Jason Quigley on Friday.

Alvarez is set to move to cruiserweight after beating Caleb Plant on 6 November to become boxing's first undisputed world super-middleweight champion.

But American Andrade is keen to fight the Mexican at middleweight.

"We just saw Canelo and Caleb Plant - it took him 11 rounds to end the fight, but I'm not Caleb Plant," Andrade said.

"There's a whole lot more in me than what Caleb showed. That's the type of fight that I would like to get in and do, though, to show my skills, my heart, my conditioning, what I am made out of."

Alvarez was previously unified champion at middleweight but his bid to make further boxing history means he is unlikely to return to the division any time soon.

He will move up to cruiserweight to fight Ilunga Makabu for the WBC title in a bid to be only the sixth man to become a five-weight world champion.

Andrade, who has won all 30 of his professional bouts, considers himself the most avoided fighter in his weight class. He wanted to face IBF champion Gennady Golovkin or WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo in a unification fight after his win over Welshman Liam Williams in April but neither bout materialised.

Against Irish fighter Quigley, Andrade is targeting a convincing display, even though he believes a victory by knockout could hurt his chances of a big fight.

"I've been training to be destructive," said Andrade.

"Someone is going to stop this fight. Put your house on it. I look to give everybody a beating in a sense, to outclass them."

"Anyone can get caught with a lucky punch or caught cold and fight's over.

"I know KOs sell and that's cool, but the wealthiest athlete in the sport was Floyd [Mayweather] and he didn't knock anyone out for a long time at the end.

"So, it's funny how KOs sell, but when I get KOs I don't get the fights. I think that they would rather fight me thinking that I don't have power rather than having power.

"At the end of the day, do they want to get in the ring with me? Jason Quigley said yes."