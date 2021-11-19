Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Andrade knocked Quigley down three times in his successful title defence in the early hours of Saturday morning

Ireland's Jason Quigley suffered a second round knockout as he was overwhelmed by Demetrius Andrade in his WBO world middleweight title bid.

The Donegal fighter was knocked down three times by the American title holder in New Hampshire.

Andrade had his opponent down in the first round and twice in the second before the referee stopped the fight.

"I did what I said. I felt good and sent a message. You wanted KOs I did them," said the winner.

He is already anticipating his next fight, either against the Mexican Jaime Munguia or against the winner or loser of the fight between the Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin, holder of the IBF belt, and the Japanese Ryota Murata, scheduled for 29 December.

It was a 21st professional fight for Quigley and the first time the 30-year-old challenged for a world title.

Andrade - a two-weight world champion, Olympian and a former world amateur champion - took control of the bout from the early seconds and was never threatened.