Terence Crawford has won all 38 of his professional fights

Unbeaten Terence Crawford made a successful defence of his WBO welterweight title as he stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round in Las Vegas.

Crawford, 34, knocked his fellow American down twice in the 10th before Porter's trainer, his father Ken, stepped in to call off the fight.

"I was just the better man today," said Crawford, who has won 38 times.

"I figured him out in round one. I figured I had the reach and that he had to take chances to get in."

The fight was close through the first nine rounds with both fighters suffering cuts over their eyes due to accidental butts.

Then Crawford felled Porter with a left uppercut early in the 10th, before knocking him down again with an overhand right to the side of the head.

That prompted Porter's father to climb the steps and ask referee Celestino Ruiz to halt the contest.

"He didn't prepare like I wanted him to prepare," Ken Porter said. "It is like fighting this guy blindfolded."